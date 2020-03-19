Jaguar boys banded together in season of adversity

Howells-Dodge boys basketball knew its postseason path to the state tournament was a difficult one before the schedule ever arrived at late February.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the reigning state D-1 champions, were part of HD's subdistrict group. Unless the Jaguars could grow throughout the year to the point where they could legitimately challenge the reigning champs, a wildcard into the district final round looked like the only way to the state tournament.
But early-season injuries hampered the Jag's ability to pick up quality wins in December, hurting their wildcard chances, and delayed the group's ability to reach its potential until it was too late.
Howells-Dodge trailed HLHF by a point at halftime in the subdistrict final but went cold in the third quarter and saw HLHF end its season.
Almost three weeks later, coach Kevin Janata can't help wonder what if; specifically, what if the team had been healthy from the start?
"I definitely think this team was capable of going to state," he said. "We just had so many setbacks injurywise to start the season and during the season.
"We never seemed to get our momentum going until the end of the season, and by that point it was too late to rely on a wild card and we had one of the best teams in the state to go through in Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family. It was unfortunate, but just the way it goes sometimes."
Howells-Dodge started the year with two of its players recovering from collarbone injuries sustained during football. Darrin Pokorny missed three games, and last year's leading scorer, Blake Sindelar, missed 15.
Despite those absences, Howells-Dodge started 3-0. But then came a slate that included HLHF in the first matchup of the season between the two programs, eventual C-2 state champion BRLD and eventual D-2 runner-up Humphrey Saint Francis.
A win in any of those and perhaps the Jaguars finish better than 18th in the wildcard standings.
But then the tough news only got tougher.
Over Christmas break, the Jaguars starting center, Austin Steffensmeier, injured his foot and missed almost all the remaining games. Howells-Dodge bounced back with four straight wins in the middle of January but went through another stretch that included a rematch with BRLD, back-to-back games with a Wisner-Pilger team that finished 16-9 then C-1 team North Bend that missed the state tournament but went almost the entire season ranked No. 2.
Again, any one win of those three and the district finals may have been waiting.
But, through adversity, the Jaguars found themselves and found relationships that will last longer than any one season.
Perhaps the one everyone will remember the most clearly was when RJ Bayer returned after the death of his father and scored 32 points, setting a new single-game program record.
"(The team) had to overcome adversity," Janata said. "We experienced everything from injuries to sickness to family tragedy. It was a lot of adversity for one season, but the team never gave up on each other."
As a team, the Jaguars scored nearly 58 points a game, grabbed 31 rebounds, dished out 12 assists, blocked three shots and swiped nearly 11 steals.
Howells-Dodge shot a combined 41% from the field.
The Jaguars lose five seniors from this year's team: Charlie Dvorak, Darrin Pokorney, Luke Rocheford, Austin Steffensmeier and Logan Nelson.
With the loss of the 2020 class, Janata said younger players will have to find their comfort level in new leadership roles.
"We are losing a big senior class and will need some underclassmen to step up," he said. "We only have one varsity senior for next year in Jacob Tomcak, but he is a leader and ready to lead this group."
