Jaguar boys banded together in season of adversity

Howells-Dodge boys basketball knew its postseason path to the state tournament was a difficult one before the schedule ever arrived at late February.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the reigning state D-1 champions, were part of HD's subdistrict group. Unless the Jaguars could grow throughout the year to the point where they could legitimately challenge the reigning champs, a wildcard into the district final round looked like the only way to the state tournament.

But early-season injuries hampered the Jag's ability to pick up quality wins in December, hurting their wildcard chances, and delayed the group's ability to reach its potential until it was too late.

Howells-Dodge trailed HLHF by a point at halftime in the subdistrict final but went cold in the third quarter and saw HLHF end its season.

Almost three weeks later, coach Kevin Janata can't help wonder what if; specifically, what if the team had been healthy from the start?

"I definitely think this team was capable of going to state," he said. "We just had so many setbacks injurywise to start the season and during the season.