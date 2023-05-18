The Howells-Dodge track and field team earned spots in 14 events for the 2023 Nebraska Class D State Championship.

The state meet is set for Friday and Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

The Jaguars earned their 14 spots after competing in the NSAA D-3 District Championship on May 10, at Wausa High School.

The Jaguar boys finished with a spot in state in 10 events. Leading the Howells-Dodge boys was Lance Brester qualifying in four events.

Brester not only qualified in all four events he took part in he also took gold in them. He started with a win in the 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles.

In the 110 hurdles, Brester finished with a time of 15.63 to place first. He finished the 300 hurdles in 40.89 seconds. Andre Martin took second in the 110 behind Brester with a time of 16.64 seconds. Both hurdle events are set for Friday.

Brester also qualified in the high jump and the 1600 relay. In the high jump, he finished with a leap of 6-05. He was joined by Aiden Meyer, Hunter Luther and Caleb Perrin in the 1600 relay. Brester will compete in the high jump Friday and the 1600 team competes on Saturday.

The 1600 relay team finished with a time of 3:35.87 to take first.

Perrin also qualified in the 200 after placing second in 24.06 seconds. He will compete in the 200 on Friday.

The Jaguars claimed two more top finishes with Jestin Bayer and Nathan Hegemann taking first in throwing events.

Bayer placed first in the shot put with a toss of 51-07.75 and Hegemann took gold in discus with a mark of 136-08. Bayer will compete in the shot put on Friday.

Connor Kreikemeier placed second in discus with a throw of 124-03 behind Hegemann. The two will compete in discus on Saturday.

The final spot for the Howells-Dodge boys went to Gage Stutzman in the 3200. Stutzman finished third in the event with a time of 10:49.81. Stutzman is set to compete on Friday.

The Jaguar boys also claimed the top spot as a team with 113 team points.

The Howells-Dodge girls took spots at state in four events.

Sophie Dvorak led the Jaguar girls by taking two spots in Omaha. Dvorak took the top spot in the shot put and claimed second in the discus.

In the shot put, Dvorak finished with a throw of 35-03.50 and in the discus she finished with a mark of 112-07. She will compete in the shot put on Saturday and discus on Friday.

The final two spots went to Amy Praest and Blair Fiala.

Praest took second in the 100 in 13.32 seconds to claim her spot at state. Fiala finished with a mark of 31-05.75 in the triple jump to claim a spot at Burke and silver. Praest will compete on Friday and Fiala is set to take part in the triple jump on Saturday.

Overall, the Jaguar girls finished in third place as a team with 58 points.