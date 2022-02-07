Jaguar boys fall to HLHF in EHC Tournament title game

Howells-Dodge and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the top two teams in Class C-2, met in another high-stakes game on Saturday. The two squared off at Midland University in Fremont for the East Husker Conference title.

The Bulldogs, who beat Howells-Dodge 47-45 on Jan. 18, earned their third straight head-to-head win between the two in a 54-38 final. The Jaguars made the final after wins over Oakland-Craig and West Point-Beemer. They fell to 17-3 on the season.

HLHF 54, Howells-Dodge 38 (Saturday): Howells-Dodge kept it close for a half, but the Bulldogs pulled away, outscoring the Jaguars 33-20 in the second half.

HLHF led by just three points entering the second half, but it went on a 16-2 run jumpstarted with back-to-back threes by Kyle Preister.

The Jaguars shot 34% from the field as Blake Sindelar scored a team-high 13 points. Lance Brester and R.J. Bayer recorded eight points each.

Howells-Dodge 67, West Point-Beemer 49 (Friday): The Jaguars outscored the upset-minded Cadets in every quarter of their semifinal matchup. The deciding sequence was in the second quarter when Howells-Dodge outscored West Point-Beemer 19-11.

The offense knocked down 11 threes. Gavin Nelson made five, Brester hit four and Sindelar knocked down two. Sindelar led the squad with 24 points, Brester recorded 16 and Nelson totaled 15.

Howells-Dodge 55, Oakland-Craig 43 (Feb. 1): Howells-Dodge opened the tournament with a see-saw game despite starting with a 21-9 lead after the first eight minutes. The Jags were shut out 16-0 in the second and trailed by four at halftime.

Howells-Dodge retook the lead in the third, outscoring Oakland-Craig 19-7 and led the rest of the way.

Sindelar recorded a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds to go with seven assists. Bayer ended in double-figures with 14 points and seven rebounds. Nelson knocked down two triples and ended with nine points.

