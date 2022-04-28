Jaguar boys place second, girls third at Wisner-Pilger Invite

Lance Brester's three medals and two gold for Sasha Perrin highlighted Howells-Dodge track and field performances April 19 at the Wisner-Pilger Booster Club Invite.

Brester's efforts were part of a runner-up finish by the boys on 110 team points. Perrin won two gold and was the major factor in the Jaguar girls taking third in the standings.

Brester won the 110-meter hurdles, took silver in the 300 hurdles and was another runner-up in the high jump. Perrin won the shot put and the discus.

Brester hit the line in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.87 seconds, won the race by 1.17 over Elkhorn Valley's Carter Werner and set a new school record in the process. The junior was second in the 300 hurdles at 44.25 seconds and reached a height of 6-feet even in the high jump.

Perrin and Sophie Dvorak placed in the top two of the shot put and discus throw. Perrin won gold in both events with a shot put throw of 34 feet, 2 inches and a discus toss of 116-6. Dvorak recorded marks of 33-10 and 99-2.

R.J. and Jestin Bayer each won a gold medal. R.J. won the discus throw with best mark of 137-7. The Jaguars represented the gold, silver and bronze medal winners as Evan Haas won silver at 133-9 and 1/2 and Nathan Hegemann won bronze at 122-1.

Jestin claimed gold in the shot put with a throw of 46-11.5. Haas placed third in that event, seven inches behind Bayer.

Blair Fiala won two silvers and bronze. She sprinted to second place in the 200 and 400 with times 28.83 seconds and 1 minute, 6.43 seconds, respectively.

Abbey Pieper, Lilly Praest and the boys 400 and 1600 relay teams took home silver. Pieper earned silver with a high jump of 4-8 and Praest posted a 100 hurdle time of 17.69 seconds.

The 400 team of Jestin, Levi Belina, R.J. and Caleb Perrin dashed to a time of 47.37. They finished 0.23 seconds behind Wakefield. Belina, Perrin, Aiden Meyer and R.J. comprised the second-place 1600 relay team. They completed the race in 3:50.62.

Belina and the girls 400 team rounded out the bronze medal haul for the Jaguars. Belina placed third with a personal-record time of 24.48 seconds. The 400 relay team of Praest, Taylor Steffensmeier, Hailey Knapp and Pieper clinched third clocking in at 57.81 seconds.

