Jaguar boys place second, girls third at Wisner-Pilger Invite

Lance Brester's three medals and two gold for Sasha Perrin highlighted Howells-Dodge track and field performances April 19 at the Wisner-Pilger Booster Club Invite.

Brester's efforts were part of a runner-up finish by the boys on 110 team points. Perrin won two gold and was the major factor in the Jaguar girls taking third in the standings.

Brester won the 110-meter hurdles, took silver in the 300 hurdles and was another runner-up in the high jump. Perrin won the shot put and the discus.

Brester hit the line in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.87 seconds, won the race by 1.17 over Elkhorn Valley's Carter Werner and set a new school record in the process. The junior was second in the 300 hurdles at 44.25 seconds and reached a height of 6-feet even in the high jump.

Perrin and Sophie Dvorak placed in the top two of the shot put and discus throw. Perrin won gold in both events with a shot put throw of 34 feet, 2 inches and a discus toss of 116-6. Dvorak recorded marks of 33-10 and 99-2.

R.J. and Jestin Bayer each won a gold medal. R.J. won the discus throw with best mark of 137-7. The Jaguars represented the gold, silver and bronze medal winners as Evan Haas won silver at 133-9 and 1/2 and Nathan Hegemann won bronze at 122-1.

Jestin claimed gold in the shot put with a throw of 46-11.5. Haas placed third in that event, seven inches behind Bayer.

Blair Fiala won two silvers and bronze. She sprinted to second place in the 200 and 400 with times 28.83 seconds and 1 minute, 6.43 seconds, respectively.

Abbey Pieper, Lilly Praest and the boys 400 and 1600 relay teams took home silver. Pieper earned silver with a high jump of 4-8 and Praest posted a 100 hurdle time of 17.69 seconds.

The 400 team of Jestin, Levi Belina, R.J. and Caleb Perrin dashed to a time of 47.37. They finished 0.23 seconds behind Wakefield. Belina, Perrin, Aiden Meyer and R.J. comprised the second-place 1600 relay team. They completed the race in 3:50.62.

Belina and the girls 400 team rounded out the bronze medal haul for the Jaguars. Belina placed third with a personal-record time of 24.48 seconds. The 400 relay team of Praest, Taylor Steffensmeier, Hailey Knapp and Pieper clinched third clocking in at 57.81 seconds.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

WISNER-PILGER BOOSTER CLUB INVITE (HOWELLS-DODGE)

WISNER --

Wisner-Pilger Booster Club Invitational

April 19 at Wisner-Pilger High School

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Wisner-Pilger 149, 2. Elkhorn Valley 100, 3. Howells-Dodge 90, 4. Wakefield 65, 5. Homer 60, 6. Cedar Bluffs 51, 7. Winnebago 1.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Makenzie Mutum (Elkhorn Valley) 4-10.00, 2. Abbey Pieper 4-08.00.

• Long jump - 1. Lindsey Kniefl (Wisner-Pilger) 16-08.25, 4. Taylor Steffensmeier 14-07.00, 6. Blair Fiala 14-01.50, 12. Hailey Knapp 12-06.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Lindsey Kniefl (Wisner-Pilger) 35-03.25, 3. Blair Fiala 32-02.00.

• Shot put - 1. Sasha Perrin 34-02.00, 2. Sophie Dvorak 33-10.00, 17. Ava Noyd 23-07.00.

• Discus - 1. Sasha Perrin 116-06, 2. Sophie Dvorak 99-02, 13. Ava Noyd 66-10.

• Pole vault - 1. Kayla Svoboda (Wisner-Pilger) 9-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Haley Kneifl (Wisner-Pilger) 13.74, 4. Hailey Knapp 14.11, 8. Taylor Steffensmeier 14.54, 18. Kiearra Harper 16.41.

• 200 - 1. Lindsey Kniefl (Wisner-Pilger) 27.66, 2. Blair Fiala 28.83, 13. Adyson Krupka 33.15, 15. Kiearra Harper 33.71.

• 400 - 1. Jordan Metzler (Wakefield) 1:02.80, 2. Blair Fiala 1:06.43, 9. Amy Praest 1:14.07.

• 800 - 1. Kenzie Mosel (Elkhorn Valley) 2:37.60.

• 1,600 - 1. Kenzie Mosel (Elkhorn Valley) 5:56.70, 15. Adyson Krupka 8:11.52.

• 3,200 - 1. Alea Rassmussen (Wisner-Pilger) 13:15.58.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Kayla Svoboda (Wisner-Pilger) 16.23, 2. Lilly Praest 17.69.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Kayla Svoboda (Wisner-Pilger) 50.44, 7. Amy Praest 57.39, 11. Lilly Praest 1:01.71.

• 400 relay - 1. Homer 56.17, 3. Howells-Dodge (L. Praest, Steffensmeier, Knapp, Pieper) 57.81.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Wisner-Pilger 4:30.66, 6. Howells-Dodge (A. Praest, Ratzlaff, Harper, Steffensmeier) 5:15.75.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Elkhorn Valley 11:19.98.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Elkhorn Valley 147, 2. Howells-Dodge 118, 3. Wakefield 109, 4. Wisner-Pilger 72, 5. Homer 46, 6. Cedar Bluffs 17, 7. Winnebago 14.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Carter Werner (Elkhorn Valley) 6-02.00, 2. Lance Brester 6-00.00, 4. Aandy Dominguez 5-06.00.

• Long jump - 1. Nate Decker (Elkhorn Valley) 20-06.00, 8. Aiden Meyer 18-03.50, 14. Carlos Gonzalez 16-10.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Cade Johnson (Wakefield) 41-04.00, 5. Aiden Meyer 36-05.00.

• Shot put - 1. Jestin Bayer 46-11.50, 3. Evan Haas 39-11.50, 9. Melvin Delgado 35-01.50.

• Discus - 1. R.J. Bayer 137-07, 2. Evan Haas 133-09.50, 3. Nathan Hegemann 122-01.

• Pole vault - 1. Mavrick Hagemann (Elkhorn Valley) 11-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Logan Bokemper (Wakefield) 11.54, 4. Jestin Bayer 11.92.

• 200 - 1.  Reed Bennett (Elkhorn Valley) 23.40, 3. Levi Belina 24.48, 5. Caleb Perrin 24.70.

• 400 - 1. Beau Ruskamp (Wisner-Pilger), 5. Lance Brester 55.67, 7. R.J. Bayer 56.32, 11. Lane Belina 59.68.

• 800 - 1. Cade Johnson (Wakefield) 2:08.95.

• 1,600 - 1. Cade Johnson 5:07.51, 4. Gage Stutzman 5:25.57.

• 3,200 - 1. Grant Lander (Homer) 10:35.20, 5. Gage Stutzman 11:20.34. 

• 110 hurdles - 1. Lance Brester 15.87, 3. Lane Belina 18.20.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Beau Ruskamp (Wisner-Pilger) 41.50, 2. Lance Brester 44.25, 4. Aiden Meyer 47.18. 

• 400 relay - 1. Wakefield 47.14, 2. Howells-Dodge (J. Bayer, Le. Belina, R.J. Bayer, Perrin) 47.37.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Wisner-Pilger 3:47.55, 2. Howells-Dodge (Le. Belina, Perrin, Meyer, R.J. Bayer) 3:50.62.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Elkhorn Valley 9:33.25.

