Jaguar boys start 2-0, girls split first two

Coming off a state runner-up trophy, No. 3 Howells-Dodge boys basketball opened its season with a pair of wins last week - defeating Pierce and Stanton on the road.

The Jaguar girls basketball team dropped the opener against Pierce, but bounced back with an overtime win over the Mustangs.

Howells-Dodge boys def. Stanton 60-45: The Jaguars capped the opening weekend of the high school basketball season with a 15-point win over the Mustangs on Friday.

Howells-Dodge led 25-24 at halftime then pulled away in the second half as it outscored the Mustangs 35-21. The Jaguars held Stanton to just six points in the fourth quarter.

"Stanton came to play," Jaguars head coach Kevin Janata said. "In a back-and-forth contest, you could tell our legs weren't quite back under us from playing Pierce the night before."

Blake Sindelar led the team with 29 points. R.J. Bayer and Aandy Dominguez also finished in double-figures with 12 and 11, respectively.

Defensively, the Jaguars limited Stanton to 30% shooting as junior Joe Butterfield scored 20 of the Mustangs' 45 points.

Stanton shot 4-for-19 from behind the arc. It turned the ball over 10 times.

Howells-Dodge girls def. Stanton 50-46: It took an extra period, but the Jaguars secured the first win of the season on Friday.

Howells-Dodge entered the fourth quarter trailing 33-23 but managed to score 21 points in the final eight minutes. Lilly Praest knocked down two free throws with 10.1 seconds left to tie the game at 44. The Jaguars outscored Stanton 6-2 in overtime to pull out the win.

A huge factor in the Jaguars' comeback win was their ability to get to the free throw line. Howells-Dodge shot 29-of-43 from the stripe. The Jags scored 17 more points than Stanton from the line.

"Stanton did a great job on defense early, but we were able to chip away and we shot great free throws throughout the game," Howells-Dodge head coach Scott Polacek said. "Obviously, we were able to take advantage with the clock stopped and we were able to get it into overtime, even though we trailed by 10 with less than five minutes remaining."

The Jaguars shot just 23% from the field and 1-of-16 from three-point range. Abigail Pieper scored a game-high 16 points to go with six rebounds and three steals. Blair Fiala contributed with 11 points and eight rebounds. The duo shot a combined 17-of-21 from the free throw line.

Howells-Dodge boys def. Pierce 54-42: The Jaguars opened the season Thursday with a 12-point win over Class C-1 No. 8 Pierce thanks to a big fourth quarter.

Howells-Dodge entered the final frame with a three-point lead then outscored Pierce 17-8 in the fourth to win the opener. Gavin Nelson drained a couple of treys and Lance Brester scored all seven of his points in the final quarter.

Janata said fouls were a factor in the game as both teams experienced early foul trouble.

"Pierce is always a tough opponent," he said. "They play a tenacious, switching man-to-man defense."

Pierce def. Howells-Dodge girls 56-32: The Jaguars scored seven first-half points Thursday as they trailed 26-7 at halftime.

Howells-Dodge played better in the second half, but it wasn't enough in the end. Pierce shot 46% from the field and 6-for-12 from behind the arc.

Blair Fiala recorded 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting for Howells-Dodge. The team finished with a shooting percentage of 33%.

"Pierce has a solid team," Polacek said. "I would guess that they have the pieces necessary to do very well in C-1."

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.