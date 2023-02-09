The Jaguar boys basketball team beat the Patriots of Clarkson/Leigh 69-39 in the East Husker Conference consolation round Saturday.

The Jaguars were able to jump out to a big lead early outscoring the Patriots 19-6 in the first quarter and 15-9 in the second taking a 34-15 lead into the second half.

In the second half, Howells-Dodge outscored the Patriots 22-15 and 13-9 en route to a 30-point win.

The Jaguars were led by Lance Brester and Colton Klosen each scoring 14 points. Aandy Dominguez added 12 in the win.

The Jaguars played two prior to the win over Clarkson/Leigh with a conference tournament win over West Point-Beemer on Jan. 31, followed by a loss to Wisner-Pilger in the semifinals Friday.

In the loss 51-46, Wisner-Pilger beat the Jaguars with strong first and fourth quarters.

In the first quarter, the Gators outscored the Jaguars 16-8. Howells-Dodge would bounce back outscoring the Gators 10-8 and 13-9 as the Jaguars only trailed 33-31 heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Wisner-Pilger outscored the Jaguars 18-15 taking a 5-point win over Howells-Dodge.

Aandy was the lone Jaguar to finish with double figures as he led the team 10 points.

The Jaguars opened the week with a 64-35 win over the Cadets of West Point-Beemer.

Howells-Dodge's lead was never really in jeopardy as the Jaguars outscored the Cadets in all four quarters 15-10, 20-9, 15-6 and 14-10 to secure a 19-point win.

Brester was the leading scorer for Howells-Dodge against the Cadets with 17 points as Oscar Dominguez added 10.

With two wins and one loss, Howells-Dodge sits at 16-4 overall. The Jaguars also played Twin River Tuesday (after print deadline), their next time on the court will be Feb. 9 at North Bend Central.

Howells-Dodge girls

The Lady Jaguars played twice in EHC tournament play with a 42-38 win over Wisner-Pilger on Feb. 2, following a 61-33 loss to Clarkson/Leigh on Jan. 30.

In the win, Howells-Dodge started strong outscoring the Gators 9-6 and 11-9 in the opening two quarters as the Jaguars held a 20-15 lead into the half.

After halftime, the Gators would outscore the Jaguars 12-9 in the third before Howells-Dodge secured the four-point win outscoring the Gators 13-11 in the fourth.

Two Jaguars had over 10 points in the win as Blair Fiala led with 19 points and Sophia Dvorak added 14 points.

In the earlier game against the Patriots, Howells-Dodge fell big in the middle two quarters as Clarkson/Leigh only narrowly outscored the Jaguars 9-6 in the first. In the middle quarters, the Patriots outscored the Jaguars 17-11 and 23-7 to take a 49-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Clarkson/Leigh would close out the 28-point win by outscoring the Jaguars 12-9 in the fourth.

Kenadie Throener was the Jaguars' leading scorer in the loss with eight points.

With splitting the two games Howells-Dodge sits at 12-9 overall on the season, the Jaguars played Twin River Tuesday (after print deadline), and their next game is at North Bend Central Feb. 9.