Jaguar boys win Wisner-Pilger triangular as Brester makes history

Howells-Dodge competed in its second meet of the season at the Wisner-Pilger triangular Thursday with the host Gators and Winside. The Jaguar boys won the meet with 95.5 points as Lance Brester led the way with four gold medals. Wisner-Pilger was second with 39 points.

Brester placed first in the high jump, 110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and 1600 relay. In the high jump, he broke the school record with a mark of 6 feet.

Levi Belina, Jestin Bayer and Aiden Meyer placed first in three events total. Belina clocked in 25.45 seconds in the 200 and was on the winning 400 and 1600 relay teams.

Bayer was also on the 1600 relay team in addition to the shot put and 100. In the shot put, he completed a throw of 45 feet, 1/2 inch. Bayer sprinted to a time of 12.19 seconds in the 100.

Meyer, also a member of the 1600 relay team, medaled in two individual events. In the triple jump, he set a personal record 37 feet, 1 inch. Meyer's previous best was 35 feet, 11 inches. He also set a personal best in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 6 inches, surpassing his previous high by 6 inches.

R.J. Bayer earned two golds in the 400 and 400 relay. He placed first in the 400 with a time of 57.77 seconds.

Gage Stutzman placed first in the 1600 with a time of 5 minutes, 34.87 seconds. In the 3200, he was second at 11:16.40.

Nathan Hegemann also earned a gold medal in the discus throw. He recorded a throw of 130 feet, 3 inches.

The 400 relay team of Belina, R.J., Aandy Dominguez and Caleb Perrin placed first with a time of 48.91 seconds. The 1600 gold-medal team consisted of Belina, Brester, Jestin and Meyer clocked in at 3:50.39.

The Howells-Dodge girls placed second in the triangular with 62 points. Wisner-Pilger was the top team at 92.

Blair Fiala and Amy Praest left the meet with two golds. Fiala won the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 11.5 inches. It matched her personal record. Praest placed first in the 400 with a personal record time of 1:13.39.

Fiala and Praest earned a gold in the 1600 relay with Jordyn Ratzlaff and Taylor Steffensmeier. They ended the race with a time of 5:00.18.

Sophie Dvorak placed first in the shot put. She recorded a mark of 36 feet, 1 inch. Sasha Perrin won the girls discus event with a throw 105 feet, 5 inches.

Lilly Praest earned three silver medals in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 400 relay. Abbey Pieper left with two silvers, one in the high jump and one in the 400 relay. Hailey Knapp also placed second in two events. She was runner-up in the 100 and 400 relay.

Howells-Dodge competed in its second invite of the season Tuesday at West Point-Beemer. The Jaguars' next meet is Monday at North Bend.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

