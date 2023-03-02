HUMPHREY—For the second time this season, Howells-Dodge girls basketball faced Humphrey St. Francis with the Flyers winning the first meeting 52-47 on Jan. 6.

The two squared off in Friday’s Class D2-6 district final with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

Howells-Dodge couldn’t climb out of a 13-2 deficit as its fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 48-34 defeat.

“The first part of the game was the story. We talked all week about how St. Francis was definitely going to ramp up their intensity because they live and die on that. The way the flow of the game was to their favor,” Jaguars head coach Scott Polacek said. “Once we were able to get them in a little bit of foul trouble, we forced them to back off and kind of ran the game we wanted to the rest of the way.”

The Jaguars struggled to break the Flyers’ press defense, turning the ball over 19 times. Saint Francis scored its first six points off Howells-Dodge turnovers.

Sophia Dvorak scored the lone points of the first quarter on a field goal with 3:47 left on the clock. The Flyers got a bucket from Hannah Baumgart and three points from Isabel Preister to conclude the first quarter.

For the rest of the game, St. Francis only outscored Howells-Dodge by three points 35-32.

“Mr. (Bryan) Reichmuth throws different presses at you. Their team quickness, the two Baumgarts and the Wessel girl ... a couple of our teams in our conference play physical like those two do, but they’re bigger,” Polacek said. “These girls are a little quicker, so it’s just another adjustment you have to make. That was their advantage and they did it.”

Howells-Dodge fell behind by as many as 19 points, trailing 35-16 with 1:05 remaining in the third quarter.

However, the Jaguars wouldn’t go down without a fight. Jordyn Ratzlaff and Blair Fiala scored the final four points of the third to cut the deficit to 15.

They scored on their first four possessions of the fourth quarter on two Fiala free throws, a 3-point play and a 3-pointer from Jade Bayer and a field goal from Kenadie Throener to make it 39-30 with 6:14 remaining.

Natalie Pieper made two free throws to cut the deficit to seven with 3:42 remaining, but the Flyers closed out the game on a 7-0 run following a field goal from Kylee Wessel, four free throws from Baumgart and one from Karly Kessler.

“Our team doesn’t quit. They never have. With our small lineup, the teams we’ve played over the season, they got us ready for this,” Polacek said. “You can practice all you want, but with nine girls at times, it’s a challenge to get the look you want.”

Fiala led the Jaguars with 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the free throw line. Bayer and Pieper finished with six points each and Ratzlaff and Sophia Dvorak ended with four points each.

Fiala and Dvorak are the only two seniors on the nine-player roster. Fiala was the team’s lone returning starter. She finished with a team-high 12 points per game average.

Dvorak was second on the team in scoring at 7.1 points and in rebounding at 4.8 rebounds per game. The senior sported a 49% field goal percentage, the best mark on the Jaguars.

“They are a cut above in leadership by example. Just tremendous work ethic,” Polacek said. “They’re the type of kids you want as a coach. Everybody would take them forever and you just hate to see them go.”

The Jaguars finished the season 13-12, a three-win improvement from last season. They reached their first district final in six years.

The rest of the team will be back next season with Throener, Ratzlaff and Bayer leading the charge. Throener will be a sophomore next season with Ratzlaff and Bayer entering their junior season.

“We had nine girls, but we usually played six or seven,” Polacek said. “Everybody stepped up and did good things for us but I thought our schedule was tremendously challenging and to get here ... we wanted one more step. We just didn’t get it done (tonight).”