Jaguar starters excelled in new roles

Howells-Dodge girls basketball entered the 2021-22 season with the hope of an experienced senior starting lineup. That went by the wayside in the second practice of the season when senior Jaedyn Ratzlaff suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Her loss meant the loss of the team's leading scorer (11 points per game) and one of its best defenders (2.3 steals per game). Yet, while Ratzlaff had to sit and watch, the Jaguars went 10-15 and put together a second straight double-digit season.

"Considering we lost our returning scorer, everybody else on our team had to figure out how to work together and gel," Howells-Dodge head coach Scott Polacek said. "To be honest, as competitive as our schedule was, I think everybody finally found their roles at the end. We were a tough out at the end of the season."

Seven of Howells-Dodge's 15 losses came against state qualifiers, and many of those were much more than just state participants. The Jags lost to both Class C-1 state champion North Bend and D-1 state champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family twice, suffered a defeat to D-2 state runner-up Humphrey Saint Francis, to C-2 bronze medalist Oakland-Craig and C-2 state qualifier West Point GACC.

Overall, 14 of the Jaguars' 15 losses were against teams above .500.

"We finished very strong. I would've liked to get a little bit further in subdistricts, but it looks like Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family turned out to be an awfully, awfully good team," Polacek said. "I'm pretty satisfied. I would have just liked us to be around .500."

Junior Blair Fiala filled Ratzlaff's shoes as the team's leading scorer. She averaged 9.6 points per game after a 5.0 points per game average last season. Fiala also led the Jags with 46 assists and 32 three-pointers.

Another top offensive weapon was Abbey Pieper. Pieper scored seven points per game after a career that included just 114 career points. In her final year, she scored 169 points and had 10 games of at least 10 points.

Sasha Perrin was right behind Pieper with 6.8 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game. Those three led the balanced Jaguars offense.

"Trying to find that lead scorer for us, Blair Fiala and Abbey Pieper took over that role. One day, one would have it, the next day the other would, so that was kind of nice," Polacek said. "Sasha Perrin became a fairly good player in the post for us when we had the right matchup. It was really nice to see people fill a leadership role."

Polacek said the balanced offense presents a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's difficult for opposing teams to prepare for. Yet, at the same time, that can mean uncertainty; sometimes a consistent go-to is preferred.

The senior group of Pieper, Perrin, Lilly Praest and Morgan Gall stepped up to fill the shoes of Ratzlaff.

"It was just a very good, competitive group that wanted to just keep battling," Polacek said. "They kept us in every game, and you can't ask for anything more than that from that group."

The experience gained by Fiala this season will be big heading into next season as the Jaguars lose four of their top five scorers.

"The nice thing about Blair is that she understands the game very well. We've had to put her in situations where we just told her just dribble through the press," Polacek said. "Hopefully, that will be a good, consistent ball-handler that the young girls can get the ball to when they're struggling a little bit. If you have that, and the fact she has an example of work ethic is about as good as it gets; we have all our bases covered there."

Polacek said he'll look to fill the missing puzzle pieces and replace four players with a small roster of about 11 to 12 players. However, he doesn't expect any drop off.

"For us, we're definitely going to have to work on our inside game and trying to get something consistent there. I think we're going to have a bunch of guards to build our team around. There's no doubt about it, this summer we'll have to tweak what we're doing a little bit and maybe try a couple different things offensively... to put together an offense that fits our team the best" Polacek said. "I think we'll probably be maybe a little bit quicker as a squad. Hopefully, we can crank up the defensive intensity full court just a little bit more than we did last year. If we can do that, we should be competitive."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

