Jaguar title hopes dashed by late Bulldog magic

LINCOLN - It was a loss neither the Jaguars, their coaching staff nor their fans will likely ever completely get over.
But outside the last few minutes, Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said his group has nothing to regret about Saturday's 52-47 Class D-1 overtime state championship loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Howells-Dodge led by as much as 13 points just before halftime and enjoyed a 10-point cushion at the start of the fourth quarter when HLHF stormed back and forced overtime. In the extra frame, Bulldog junior Jacob Sjuts continued his MVP-like performance, scoring nine of his 24. He also grabbed 20 rebounds on the day.
Familiar with the big championship stage, HLHF found the magic late to deny what had nearly been, up to that point, mostly a perfect game by Howells-Dodge. For now, the Jaguars will have to wait and hope they have another shot next season. Since both teams return all but one player, that seems extremely likely.
Between now and then, Janata said there's much more to hold on to than let go. It was a special journey no matter how it ended.
"It absolutely hurts. This has been a fun season. It would have been easy to pack it in when we were 1-4," Janata said. "I was filling out newspaper previews saying we had a chance to go to state, and I think people were looking at me like, 'What are you talking about?' We put it together, we rallied as a team and we improved.... If we can regenerate this atmosphere next season, anything can happen."
Howells-Dodge built a 10-point lead for the final eight minutes behind an effort that started by crashing the glass and relying on defense. The Jags grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter, only scored six points from those extra chances, but continually found ways to frustrate the Bulldogs on both ends of the court.
Garrett Nelson's 3-pointer following an offensive rebound started an 8-3 finish to the first quarter that saw Howells-Dodge take a 13-9 lead.
Lance Brester cashed in a 3 of his own, Blake Sindelar scored on a putback, RJ Bayer converted a turnover into a three-point play and Brester hit at the free throw line for 9-0 run that had the Jags up 13 with 1:32 to play in the first half.
During the run, Sjuts picked up his second foul when Bayer drew a charge on the 6-5 junior. That plus 5 for 15 shooting had the Bulldogs seeking answers in the halftime locker room.
They didn't come in the third quarter. Up 24-15 at the break, Howells-Dodge extended it back to 13 on a Brester layup and free throws from Jacob Tomcak - both after HLHF turnovers. The Bulldogs trimmed it to seven in the final stages but Nelson sank another 3 and had the Jaguars up 38-28 at the start of the fourth.
The offense ground to a halt in the fourth when a jumper by Aandy Dominguez and a layup by Sindelar were the only Jaguar points. Howells-Dodge went 2 for 10 in the quarter and saw an 8-0 run by the Bulldogs tie it up with less than two minutes remaining.
It seemed Sindelar might have made a game-winning play when he tipped the ball away and went the other direction for a 42-40 lead, but HLHF backup Sage Frauendorfer scored on a reverse layup with about 20 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Tomcak had one-and-one free throws after the Bulldogs missed following Sindelar's steal, but he missed the front end. The Jags had the ball with a chance for the last shot when Sindelar had the ball poked away and was forced into a jump ball that gave it over on the arrow.
A lob from the sideline to Sjuts near the rim only nearly missed.
"We had some guys step up and make some shots tonight," Janata said. "But, like I said, we were just one or two plays away, and we didn't make them."
Howells-Dodge matched HLHF point-for-point in overtime for the first 10 points then missed its final four shots. The Bulldogs took advantage with five free throws from Sjuts when the Jags were forced to foul.
"They just kind of wore us down, went back to what they needed to do - pound the post - and we started getting some fouls," Janata said. "That's where they take care of business."
Tomcak had a look at a 3 from near the sideline on the left wing with under 20 seconds remaining to tie it, but his desperation heave went long. Sjuts grabbed the miss, took a foul and scored the final two points at the line.
"Give (HLHF) credit, they were down. They've had other games like that this year where they were down in the fourth quarter and they just keep sawing away," Janata said. "It just kind of looked like we were playing not to lose and they were playing to win."
Janata's guys deserve credit as well. If not for the way they closed the championship game then at least for finding a way to get there in a season that included a 1-4 start.
The Jaguars lose Tomcak to graduation but return the rest of the roster, including Sindelar who scored 18 in the title game and 89 over the course of the tournament. Howells-Dodge and HLHF played three times this season. The Bulldogs took the first in December. The Jags won a subdistrict title in Humphrey right before state.
Sindelar was the only Jaguar in double digits. Bayer, Dominguez, Brester and Nelson each had six points. Nearly every statistical category was even, regardless of the Bulldogs' advantage in size. The disparity was in points in the paint. HLHF had 34 to 16 by Howells-Dodge.
Janata knows the loss will provide extra motivation in the offseason. But in the locker room afterward he made sure to point out any sense of entitlement.
"Don't just expect to be back here," he said. "You guys have to earn this all over again."
With HLHF right down the road and on the schedule again, it doesn't seem like that will be a problem.
"The guys, give them credit; they played a hell of a game. We were one or two plays away from winning the thing," Janata said. "That's basketball. Sometimes the ball just doesn't roll in."
Howells-Dodge (20-9).............................................13..11..14..4..5 -- 47
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (23-4)......................9..6..13..14..10 -- 52
Howells-Dodge: Bayer 6, Dominguez 6, Brester 6, Tomcak 5, Sindelar 18, Nelson 6. HLHF: Jacob Sjuts 24, Keller 11, Beller 2, Jason Sjuts 13, Frauendorfer 2.