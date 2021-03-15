Jaguar title hopes dashed by late Bulldog magic

LINCOLN - It was a loss neither the Jaguars, their coaching staff nor their fans will likely ever completely get over.

But outside the last few minutes, Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said his group has nothing to regret about Saturday's 52-47 Class D-1 overtime state championship loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Howells-Dodge led by as much as 13 points just before halftime and enjoyed a 10-point cushion at the start of the fourth quarter when HLHF stormed back and forced overtime. In the extra frame, Bulldog junior Jacob Sjuts continued his MVP-like performance, scoring nine of his 24. He also grabbed 20 rebounds on the day.

Familiar with the big championship stage, HLHF found the magic late to deny what had nearly been, up to that point, mostly a perfect game by Howells-Dodge. For now, the Jaguars will have to wait and hope they have another shot next season. Since both teams return all but one player, that seems extremely likely.

Between now and then, Janata said there's much more to hold on to than let go. It was a special journey no matter how it ended.