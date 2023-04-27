The Howells-Dodge track and field team was in action on April 18, with the Jaguars claiming 22 top three finishes in the Wisner-Pilger Invite.

Within the 22 top three placements, Howells-Dodge managed to take first in six events.

Of the six golds, the Jaguar boys earned four. Overall, the Howells-Dodge boys took second with 141 points just two points behind first place, Wisner-Pilger.

Two of the golds for the Jaguar boys came in throws with Jestin Bayer taking first in shot put with a mark of 47-00. In the discus throw, Nathan Hegemann claimed the top spot with a throw of 139-10. Connor Kreikmeier would join Hegemann claiming third in the discus toss with a mark of 124-10.

Bayer also claimed second in the 100-meter dash in 11.91 seconds. He would also help the 400 relay team of Lane Belina, Grant Perrin and Caleb Perrin take second in 46.80 seconds.

The final two golds for the boys came in the 110-meter hurdles and 3200.

In the 110 hurdles, Lance Brester took the top spot finishing the race in 15.81 seconds. Gage Stutzman took first in the 3200 for Howells-Dodge with a time of 10:55.00.

Brester also took second in the high jump with a mark of J6-04. Brester and Caleb would take top three spots in the 200-meter dash. Caleb took second with a finish of 24.11 seconds and Brester took third with 24.60 seconds.

Stutzman claimed silver in the 1600 finishing with a time of 5:05.26.

Stutzman also helped the 3200 relay team claim third along with Noah Coufal, Isai Barrera-Cruz and Manuel Sotelo-Trujillo. The team would finish the race in 10:02.42.

The 1600 relay team also took a top three spot taking second as Aiden Meyer, Dane Meyer, Caleb and Hunter Luther finished the race in 3:43.62.

In the long jump, Colton Klosen took third with a mark of 18-10.50 to take the final top three spot.

The Howells-Dodge girls claimed two gold medals and as a team they placed fifth with 70 points. Elkhorn Valley took first with 112 points.

Sophia Dvorak claimed the first gold for the Jaguar girls taking first in the shot put with a toss of 36-05.50. She also took second in discus with a throw of 107-09.

The other gold went to Blair Fiala in the girls triple jump as she recorded a mark of 33-07.50.

Fiala also took second in the long jump, 400 and 200.

In the long jump, Fiala recorded a time of 15-06.50, for the 400 she had a time of 1:03.94. Her final silver came in the 200 which she finished in 28.35 seconds.

The final two top three finishes went to Amy Praest. Praest took second in the 100 in 13.53 seconds and third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.30 seconds.

The Howells-Dodge track and field next outing is set for Thursday in the Norfolk Classic. The Jaguars also competed Tuesday (after print deadline) in the Lakeview invite.