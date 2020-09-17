Jaguar volleyball bounces back with four straight wins

Ellie and Grace Baumert were responsible for 40 points in four sets in Sept. 8 Howells-Dodge bounce back victories over Pender and Tri-County at Pender.
Howells-Dodge (7-2) was coming off a loss to rival C-2 No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (5-0) on Sep. 1 in which the Jaguars never found their rhythm.
Howells-Dodge swept both opponents, defeating Tri-County Northeast (2-5) 25-13, 25-14 and Pender (3-6) 25-15, 25-22.
The Jaguars then hosted the Howells-Dodge tournament where they defeated Shelby-Rising City (1-5) and Elgin Public/Pope John (1-4).
Howells-Dodge defeated Elgin Public/Pope John 25-12, 25-13 and Shelby-Rising City 25-10, 25-10.
Howells-Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-14: The Baumerts connected early and often as Grace finished with 12 kills and Ellie recorded 18 assists. Grace also served two aces.
The Jaguars also cut down on mistakes with only nine attacking errors, four service errors and two receiving errors.
Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-15, 25-22: It was a different match, but the same story against Pender.
Grace delivered 14 kills to lead Howells-Dodge and Ellie was second in the kills category with three. Both sisters served two aces, Grace accounted for two blocks and Ellie had one kill. Sophomore Carly Bayer led Howells-Dodge with three blocks.
Ellie and senior Riley Pokorney led with eight digs each, and Ellie had a team-high 16 assists.
Howells-Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-13: Grace added another 15 kills, five more than EPJ had as a team. Janessa Schmidt and Ellie each added three kills and Grace led with two aces.
Howells-Dodge def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-10, 25-10: Schmidt served four aces against Shelby-Rising City to power the Jaguars to victory.
Grace led the team in kills again with 15, Schmidt recorded four and Bayer added four.
Howells-Dodge is in action next on Thursday in a home match against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (3-7).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!