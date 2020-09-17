Jaguar volleyball bounces back with four straight wins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ellie and Grace Baumert were responsible for 40 points in four sets in Sept. 8 Howells-Dodge bounce back victories over Pender and Tri-County at Pender.

Howells-Dodge (7-2) was coming off a loss to rival C-2 No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (5-0) on Sep. 1 in which the Jaguars never found their rhythm.

Howells-Dodge swept both opponents, defeating Tri-County Northeast (2-5) 25-13, 25-14 and Pender (3-6) 25-15, 25-22.

The Jaguars then hosted the Howells-Dodge tournament where they defeated Shelby-Rising City (1-5) and Elgin Public/Pope John (1-4).

Howells-Dodge defeated Elgin Public/Pope John 25-12, 25-13 and Shelby-Rising City 25-10, 25-10.

Howells-Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-14: The Baumerts connected early and often as Grace finished with 12 kills and Ellie recorded 18 assists. Grace also served two aces.

The Jaguars also cut down on mistakes with only nine attacking errors, four service errors and two receiving errors.

Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-15, 25-22: It was a different match, but the same story against Pender.