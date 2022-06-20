Jaguars' Belina scores touchdown, Bayer captains White Team in NEN All-Star Game

NORFOLK - Howells-Dodge graduate Levi Belina scored a rushing touchdown and R.J. Bayer recorded seven tackles as part of the White Team's 24-21 overtime victory in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Game in Norfolk on June 11.

Belina's participation in the game was his first in 11-man football while Bayer competed in his second straight after playing in the Shrine Bowl a week prior.

Belina opened the scoring late in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:03 left. It capped off a 12-play, 57-yard scoring drive in which Belina carried the ball 10 times for 48 yards.

"That was a good drive," Belina said. "We drove up pretty much the whole field. I was just running hard like I did during high school."

After the Red and White teams traded touchdowns, it was 14-14 heading to the fourth quarter. On the first play of the fourth, Red took its first lead on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Wayne quarterback Tanner Walling to Pierce wide receiver Matt Christenson.

White tied it with 9:39 remaining on the ensuing possession on a 6-yard touchdown run by Stanton quarterback Parker Krusemark. The game went to overtime tied 21-21. After Red turned the ball over on downs, Belina rushed the ball three times for 6 yards to set up the game-winning 21-yard field goal by Riverside's Tony Berger.

Belina ended the game with a team-high 15 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown. He described what it was like playing 11-man football.

"It was good, field is a lot bigger," Belina said. "A lot more running and three extra guys, so it was a little bit different, but not much."

Bayer, who recorded five of his seven tackles in the first half, contributed to a defense that allowed just 95 rushing yards. He was also selected as one of the White Team's captains.

"It means a lot to me," Bayer said. "A lot of these guys, they trust me, they look up to me, so I tried to lead them as much as I can. It was a great game to do that."

Both Jaguars were influential in delivering Howells-Dodge its first state championship as a co-op school this past fall. Belina rushed for 2,039 yards and 37 touchdowns in his final season. Bayer was the team's leading receiver with 165 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Belina and Bayer recorded 73 and 54 tackles, respectively.

"Howells-Dodge has been pretty successful through the years," Bayer said. "As players, it's a great opportunity for us to kind of show what Howells-Dodge is about."

The pair also had the opportunity to compete in Saturday's Sertoma 8-man All-Star Game at Adams Central High School in Hastings. Belina and Bayer played for the East Team coached by Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs. The West Team won the game 59-14.

Belina described what it meant to represent Howells-Dodge in the All-Star games.

"Just keeping showing everyone and keep what we already did this season and keep it going," he said. "Show everyone how good Howells-Dodge is, how good coach Speirs is."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

