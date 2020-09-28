Jaguars D shuts out Dragons

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

D-1 No. 5 Howells-Dodge suffocated Madison in Friday night's home game in a 42-0 victory.

Howells-Dodge (4-1) held Madison (0-5) to 79 total yards and five first downs. The Dragons were 2 for 9 on third down and 0 for 1 on fourth down conversions, punting the ball six times and turning it over once on an interception.

The Jaguars were equally effective on offense, finishing with 377 total yards. Levi Belina rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries.

Howells-Dodge led 6-0 after the first quarter, 28-0 at halftime, 36-0 after the third and scored one more touchdown in the fourth.

"We just seemed to start slow again for the second week in a row," head coach Mike Speirs said. "It is something we will have to address this week in practice. We had a couple of turnovers in the first quarter that stopped our offense, also. Credit has to go to Madison; they are winless but very easily could have two wins. They have big kids up front and very talented running backs."

Speirs credited the successful offense to the line and the defense.