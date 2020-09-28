Jaguars D shuts out Dragons

D-1 No. 5 Howells-Dodge suffocated Madison in Friday night's home game in a 42-0 victory.
Howells-Dodge (4-1) held Madison (0-5) to 79 total yards and five first downs. The Dragons were 2 for 9 on third down and 0 for 1 on fourth down conversions, punting the ball six times and turning it over once on an interception.
The Jaguars were equally effective on offense, finishing with 377 total yards. Levi Belina rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries.
Howells-Dodge led 6-0 after the first quarter, 28-0 at halftime, 36-0 after the third and scored one more touchdown in the fourth.
"We just seemed to start slow again for the second week in a row," head coach Mike Speirs said. "It is something we will have to address this week in practice. We had a couple of turnovers in the first quarter that stopped our offense, also. Credit has to go to Madison; they are winless but very easily could have two wins. They have big kids up front and very talented running backs."
Speirs credited the successful offense to the line and the defense.
"We just finally got the offensive line on the same page and then were able to get our running game going," he said. "Our defense played very sound. Coach (Luke) Dobbins had a solid gameplan, and the boys executed it with very little mistakes."
Belina scored the first touchdown of the game on a 19-yard run. He also scored on runs of 48 and 11 yards in the second quarter. Jacob Tomcak connected with Blake Sindelar for a 26-yard completion to make the score 28-0 at halftime.
Belina scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run in the third. Gavin Nelson connected with Caleb Perrin for a 11-yard touchdown in the fourth. Nelson also intercepted a pass on defense.
The large lead allowed the Jaguars to get some younger players experience. Eight different players had at least on rushing attempt for Howells-Dodge.
Howells-Dodge is in action next on Friday at D-1 No. 8 Stanton (3-1). Stanton didn't play last week after its game was cancelled due to COVID-19 compilations.
"Stanton is a very talented team; very big upfront with super talented skill kids," Speirs said. "They run a unique downhill physical offense that we will have to match up to physically.
"Defensively, they will run a solid front six with lots of movement that keeps their linebackers free. Being sound in our blocking will determine our chances."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!