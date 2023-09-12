For the first time since 2020, Howells-Dodge football has lost a regular season game.

The Jaguars traveled to Wynot for a Week 3 meeting with the Blue Devils and fell 32-20.

Howells-Dodge trailed 18-8 at the half and was outscored 14-12 in the final two quarters.

Wynot's offense put up 335 total yards including 278 through the air.

The Jaguars' defense would include: Hunter Luther who had a team-high 11 tackles on the night; and Dylan Brichacek was second on the team with eight.

Howells-Dodge's offense finished with 300 total yards in the loss.

Lane Belina led the Jaguar offense with 112 rushing yards and a touchdown. Overall, Howells-Dodge recorded 214 yards on the ground and Luther and Landon Dobbins each added a rushing touchdown.

Howells-Dodge had 86 passing yards with Dobbins having a team-high 57.

After the loss, Howells-Dodge sits at 2-1 and will look to have a bounce-back game on Friday at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family starting at 7 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh football

The Patriots improved to 2-1 after a dominant win over Bancroft-Rosalie at home in Week 3.

Clarkson/Leigh won the game 44-0 after running the ball 40 times and attempting zero passes.

The Patriots finished with 279 yards on the ground with Dylan Higby leading the effort.

Higby finished the game with 129 rushing yards and finished with four touchdowns.

Jacob Koehn and Isaac Baumert also recorded rushing touchdowns in the win while adding 56 and 43 yards on the ground, respectively.

The Patriot defense held the Panthers to just six yards on offense.

Christian Hamernik had a team-high four tackles for the Patriots and Andrew Rivera led the team with two tackles for loss.

Clarkson/Leigh will look to improve their record again on Friday with the Patriots traveling to Shelby-Rising City to play the Huskies at 7 p.m.