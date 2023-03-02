The Howells-Dodge Jaguar boys kept their basketball season alive earning a spot in the D1-6 district finals despite falling in the D1-4 subdistrict finals on Feb. 23.

In the subdistrict finals, Howells-Dodge lost 62-56 to Bancroft-Rosalie. In the loss, the Jaguars were outscored 15-10 in the opening quarter before cutting the lead to four heading into the half after outscoring the Panthers 16-15 in the second.

With the Panthers leading 30-26 at the start of the third, they would expand their lead after outscoring the Jaguars 17-14 head into the fourth.

In the fourth, Howells-Dodge would cut the lead to six by outscoring the Panthers 16-15 to close out the six-point loss for the Jaguars.

Aandy Dominguez led the Jaguars in the loss with 15 points and Colton Klosen added 13. Aiden Meyer was the final Jaguar to score in double figures contributing 10 points.

The Jaguars shot 21 for 59 (35.6%) from the field in the loss.

Prior to the loss, Howells-Dodge played Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Feb. 21 in the first round of the D1-4 subdistrict with the Jaguars beating Cougars 66-41.

In the win, Howells-Dodge outscored the Cougars in all four quarters, 18-5 and 13-9 in the first half to take a 31-14 lead. In the second half, the Jaguars outscored the Cougars 14-13 and 21-14 to secure the 25-point win.

Klosen would lead Howells-Dodge in the win with 17 points. Dominquez added 11 and Meyer finished with nine points.

Howells-Dodge played its district final against Bridgeport on Monday winning 56-34. The Jaguars entered the game with an overall record of 19-6 and Bridgeport opened at 16-9. The Jaguars advance to the state tournament opening round taking place on Wednesday in Lincoln.

Clarkson/Leigh boys

The Patriot boys basketball team was one and done in postseason play as they fell to Lutheran High Northeast in the C2-5 subdistrict.

Clarkson/Leigh fell 55-43 to the Eagles on Feb. 21.

The Eagles outscored the Patriots 16-9 in the first quarter. Lutheran High Northeast then outscored the Patriots 12-10 in the second to take a 28-19 lead going into the half.

The Patriots outscored Lutheran High Northeast 13-10 in the third to slightly cut into the Eagles’ lead.

Lutheran High Northeast closed the game by outscoring the Patriots 17-11 in the fourth quarter to secure the 12-point lead.

For the Patriots, Mason Whitmore led the team in scoring with 18 points. Three more Patriots scored five or more points with Kyle Kasik adding seven points, Trey Steffensmeier scoring six and Drew Breeson contributing five points.

Whitmore, Breeson and Kasik were three of the five seniors on the team along with Dalton Zulkoski and Kyle Holmberg that had their Patriot basketball careers coming to a close.

The Patriots closed their season with a 13-11 overall record after a 19-6 record in the 2021-2022 season.