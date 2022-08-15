Jaguars football enter 2022 season in a new class with a target on its back

Howells-Dodge completed a perfect season last year with its first state title as a consolidated school. The Jaguars, replacing some key players who graduated, enter 2022 as the No. 1 team in a loaded Class D-2 according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

"We're excited for this season. We return some really quality guys," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "We're going to have to replace some really good players, but I think we had some depth last year so kids got some time, which will help them out coming into this fall. Developing a little depth is kind of our big things in the preseason."

Speirs said he's always enjoys playing as a defending champion, but he said it feels a little bit different with the team going from D-1 to D-2. Even with the change in classes, there will be a target on the team's back.

"Last year, we had amazing seniors. They taught us a lot," Jaguars senior Jestin Bayer said. "I would say try to fill their roles and get our younger classmen to step up and compete at a level that we're competing at."

Bayer and fellow senior Aandy Dominguez return as key starters for the Jaguars. The two were named Journal Star All-State First Team last season. Bayer totaled a team-high 129 tackles and Dominguez led the squad with four sacks.

With Dominguez on the defensive line, Bayer back at linebacker and senior Lance Brester returning in the secondary, Speirs said they'll have an all-state caliber player at each level on the defense this season.

"We got him (Dominguez) on the D-line and a lot of experience can help out the younger guys and we have some really quality D-linemen coming in. We got some good young ones (linebackers), maybe a little bit undersized but he (Bayer) can teach them things that he's learned throughout the course of the year," he said. "Lance Brester returns at the DB level, so he's going to be an all-state type kid. He was last for us. That's kind of one nice thing is having that quality at each level of the defense so they all kind of know what's going on and can help out everybody else."

Dominguez said the defense is going to have a lot of playing with each other and being a leader for the underclassmen. The players have suited up with one another since junior and that continuity is a big reason for Howells-Dodge's success.

"Starting from a young age, all of us have been playing together," Bayer said. "We all started together practically, so feeding off of each other's energy, getting the other kids to compete with us again and just teaching them so they can carry on the tradition of just being great leaders."

Offensively, the Jaguars graduated quarterback Gavin Nelson, running back Levi Belina and pass catcher R.J. Bayer. Senior Brittin Sindelar will take over as quarterback this season.

"Very athletic kid. Maybe a little bit undersized, but I think we can use his athleticism to help us out. Gavin (Nelson) had two years experience, so that made a difference," Speirs said. "Brittin (Sindelar) was a running back until his junior year until we moved him to quarterback, so getting him caught up experience wise, but our offense doesn't necessarily ask a ton of our quarterback.

"We just ask him to fill his role, do his job. A lot of times our quarterback becomes kind of a lead blocker for us, so getting him to understand angles and that kind of stuff is kind of where we're at right now."

Belina was one of the best running backs in the state, rushing for 2,039 yards and 37 touchdowns last season. However, senior Lance Brester and junior Lane Belina received a lot of carries with 76 and 74, respectively. They each rushed for over 500 yards with a 17 combined touchdowns.

"I think Lance (Brester) playing fullback kind of understands the angles and everything," Speirs said. "Lance has that knowledge and Lane (Belina) did a great job when he came in, so we feel like some real quality depth at running back. That's one spot we feel pretty comfortable with the depth we have and the ability we have there."

It'll be a new look schedule for Howells-Dodge. Of its eight regular season games, East Butler is the only school it played the last two years.

"Our schedule is really top-loaded right now. We start off the season with two really good teams. Neligh-Oakdale to open the gate. If these guys aren't ready, we could be in trouble in that game. Very experienced team. Neligh only lost two kids so they've got experience," Speirs said. "Then we got to go play Fullerton, who's a younger team, but everything I've heard is that they're awfully good. We got our work cut out for us early."

In addition to those two games, Howells-Dodge will also play three teams who qualified for the playoffs in Wynot, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey Saint Francis, who was ranked No. 10 in the preseason ratings.

"I think we got a very challenging district. You can't forget Wynot. That's our third game and that's always been a historically competitive program. We add in the Humphrey schools," Speirs said. "We haven't really played them since we consolidated. That's kind of a challenge for us as coaches is making sure we have the kids ready scouting wise."

Dominguez said he hopes the team can repeat as state champions, but he added they got to take one game at a time.

"I'll say all of us, just go out there and do the best of our ability, take every team one game at a time and just do our studying, know what to do and I think we can handle them and a bunch of confidence," Bayer said.

By being a reigning state champion, there'll be a lot of outside noise and eyeballs on Howells-Dodge this season. Speirs said it's an exciting time, but he doesn't want the players focused on the big picture.

"Focus on the fact that we have to take the steps we need to get there and to not buy into all the hype. To me, as a coach, that's my takeaway. I've been lucky enough to be in this situation before and I know to get to where we hope to get to, we can't focus on that," Speirs said. "Right now, we got to really focus on getting better because we're in the preseason and then in about a week, we're going to get started on Neligh-Oakdale. If we can get the kids to just focus to just get narrowed like that, that's kind of our goal as coaches."