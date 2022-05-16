Jaguars golf qualifies for state, winning district title

Howells-Dodge golf qualified for the NSAA Class D Boys Golf Championship Monday at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer. The Jaguars won the D-2 district title with a team score of 366. They won by 36 strokes over runner-up Stanton.

Brady Lund placed fourth with a score of 86, equaling the score of second-place Paiton Hoefer of Elgin Public/Pope John and third place Ryan Hrbek of West Point GACC.

Austin Hegemann finished the day in seventh place shooting a 92. Kellen Fiala and Cole Grovijohn each shot a 94 for ninth and 10th place, respectively, and Gavin Nelson shot a 100.

The Jaguars qualified as a team to the state tournament for the first time since 2016. Lund is the only Jaguar who has previous state experience, competing last year. He finished tied for 30th.

The NSAA Class D Championship will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Clarkson/Leigh competed in Monday's Class C-2 district tournament at Fremont Golf Club. The Patriots finished the day in ninth place shooting a 415.

Schuyler golf competed in the B-2 district on Tuesday at Wayne after deadline.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.