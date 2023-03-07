The Jaguars of Howells-Dodge are back in the NSAA Boys Basketball State Championship tournament for the sixth time in school history.

The No. 6 Howells-Dodge team will play No. 3 Johnson-Brock in the Class D-2 state quarterfinal round Wednesday, March 8, at 7:45 p.m. in Lincoln at the Devaney Center.

The Johnson-Brock Eagles enter the matchup with a 22-4 record while the Jaguars sit at 20-6 overall.

Howells-Dodge has made it to the previous two state championship tournaments falling in the title game to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the 2021 title game and again to the Bulldogs in the Class C-2 quarterfinals last year.

The Eagles have missed the previous two state championship tournaments with their last appearance coming in 2020.

"Definitely super proud of these guys, after the group of seniors we lost last year, I know we dropped back down to D-1 but it was never a for sure thing," Jaguars coach Kevin Janata said. "I think this team really bought into that 'hey we're going to come together and we're going to make it down there' and that's exactly what they did."

Last year the Jaguars were led by their seniors with Gavin Nelson and RJ Bayer each scoring 18 points in the quarterfinal loss alongside Blake Sindelar's 10 points.

"We had a couple of kids that had to wait their turn, when you have a Blake (Sindelar) and RJ (Bayer) go through who were starters since freshman year, there's not a lot of playing time available," Janata said. "We lost 65% of our points last year, 'it's just like who's going to step up' it hasn't been one or two guys that have stepped up it's been five or six."

The Jaguars are again led by their seniors with their three leading scorers for the season being Lance Brester, Aandy Dominguez and Aiden Meyer. Brester leads the team averaging 13.2 points per game (ppg) as Aandy adds 9.1 and Meyer averages nine. Brester and Meyer also lead the team in rebounding with Brester totaling 6.9 rebounds per game (rpg) and Meyer contributing with 6.1.

"Both those guys (Brester and Aandy) stepped in their freshman year, saw some playing time and were on the floor as starters or for serious minutes the last three years," Janata said. "Those two specifically I've been really proud of how they've evolved their game into not only being defensive specialists but offensive threats."

Two juniors round out the scoring for the Jaguars with Colton Klosen averaging eight and Oscar Dominguez adding six ppg. Klosen leads the team in assists with 89 for the season.

"Colton Klosen has stepped into point guard, he's done a really nice job taking care of the ball setting the offense and dictating the pace of the game," Janata said.

For the Eagles, five players average over five points a game with Camden Dalinghaus (12.8) leading the charge, Sloan Pelican (8.5), Brody Koehler (7) and Casen Dalinghaus (6) all follow on the stat sheet. Camden also leads the team with 4.6 rpg and Pelican leads in assists with 77 for the season.

"They are a deep team, they are going to play seven or eight guys," Janata said. "They kind of have a lot of the same personality that we do, they're going to be a tough man-to-man, in-your-face, physical team. It's like you're playing in quicksand out there they're everywhere. On the other side, they have shooters, four of their starters are going to be able to hit 30% or higher from the three-point line."

The Jaguars beat Bridgeport 56-34 in the district final on Feb. 27, to reach this point.

"I felt like that was a good draw for us, Bridgeport was a pretty young team whereas we're pretty senior and junior heavy," Janata said. "They had some nice players, some nice shooters but where they were lacking was the size which gave us an advantage inside."

Each team will look to compete for a state title in Lincoln with the Jaguars' last championship coming in 2013 and the Eagles winning in 2019.

"Defense wins championships but we've come to rely on that, it's been pretty steady for us so with that can we hit some shots," Janata said. "We're not great outside shooters. We've got to be able to hit shots and last but not least we have to take care of the ball. If we can take care of the ball, get good shot opportunities and play tenacious defense I think we can make a deep run."