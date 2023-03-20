In Howells-Dodge's first meet of the season, the Jaguars competed in the Bulldog Challenge in the Forest Division at Concordia University Friday.

Jestin Bayer and Lance Brester each led Howells-Dodge with the two earning gold for the boys' team despite the Jaguars having limited practice.

"We had very few practices heading into this meet, so I told our athletes to treat it as a practice meet," Howells-Dodge track and field head coach Neil VanLengen. "They had a chance to run on a nice track so we wanted to work hard and not worry about our performances."

The Jaguar boys finished in second place behind Arlington with Bayer claiming gold in shot put with a throw of 46 feet and Brester winning first place in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet.

Brester would also claim two more top-three finishes taking second in the 60-meter-hurdles in 9.05 seconds and third in the 400 with a time of 55.52 seconds.

Gage Stutzman also claimed a silver finishing second in the boys 3200 with a time of 11:25.56.

The Jaguar boys also claimed eight more top-eight finishes.

Andre Martin finished in fourth place in the 60-meter-hurdles in 10.02 seconds while also taking fourth in the high jump with a mark of 5-8.

Aandy Dominguez took sixth in the high jump behind Brester and Martin with a 5-8 mark.

Stutzman would add to his second-place finish in the 3200 with a sixth-place finish in the 1600 with a time of 5:20.14.

Hunter Luther took two top-five finishes with a mark of 39-1.75 in the triple jump where he claimed bronze. Luther also finished fifth in the long jump with a mark of 19-6.

The final two top-eight finishes went to the 1600 relay team of Caleb Perrin, Dane Meyer, Konner Bourek and Luther and the 3200 relay team of Noah Coufal, Jose Arita-Segovia, Isai Barrera Cruz and Manuel Sotelo-Trujillo.

The 1600 team finished in sixth place with a time of 3:59.18 and the 3200 relay team claimed eighth with a time of 10:35.71.

The Jaguar girls 1600 team of Kiearra Harper, Amy Praest, Steffensmeier and Kelsie Coufal finished in 11th place with a time of 5:18.67.

The Howells-Dodge girls did not record any team points with Tay Steffensmeier taking the highest individual spot for the lady Jaguars claiming 11th in the long jump with a mark of 14-7.75.

After wrapping up the first meet, Howells-Dodge's next time on the track will be Thursday as the Jaguars compete in the Wisner-Pilger invite at 4:30 p.m., with the team looking to continue to improve.

"I think they did that well and we had some nice marks that we will be able to improve on throughout the year," VanLengen said.