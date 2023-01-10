Jaguars overcome slow start, beat Flyers for Janata's 100th win

Howells-Dodge, after a thrilling halfcourt buzzer beater to down Fort Calhoun on Dec. 30 in the Blizzard Blowout, returned home to host Humphrey Saint Francis on Friday in Dodge.

The Flyers came out firing thanks to senior Jaden Kosch knocking down five 3-pointers in the first quarter to put the Jaguars in an early 23-11 hole.

At halftime, Howells-Dodge was able to cut the deficit to two points 28-26 before exploding for 26 points in the third quarter to break the game open for a 64-44 win.

"We had to struggle through adversity to start that game. It seemed like we were down 18-4 or something like that," Jaguars head coach Kevin Janata said. "I don't know if we ever calmed down, but we did settle down enough to fight our way back into it. The guys did a nice job of not quite panicking, chipping away and working our way back into it."

After Kosch went off for 15 points in the first quarter, he was held to three for the remainder of the game. Janata said it was a mix of good shotmaking and some defensive lapses.

"Great shotmaking, but when they're setting screens for him, we got to know who the shooters are, who we can help off of to help Lance (Brester) in that situation," he said. "We were leaving Lance on an island, just allowing them to kind of get into their motion and letting him get just a little bit of space to get that shot off. Once we adjusted, I think we did a better job of stopping him."

It was a balanced scoring effort for Howells-Dodge with senior Aiden Meyer leading the charge with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting. Lance Brester recorded 11 points, Oscar Dominguez produced eight, Aandy Dominguez ended with seven and Max Lange finished with six.

Last season, the Jaguars relied on Blake Sindelar for the bulk of its offense. This year, it's more by committee which comes with its pros and cons.

"It's a good thing and a bad thing because we can pour it in from several different places, but sometimes when the scoring shuts off, you're not sure who's going to step up and get us going again," Janata said. "You really appreciate that it comes from a lot of different places but when it's time to score, who's going to take some leadership and go get us two points."

Meyer has stepped into a starting role in his senior season. After a 12-point game against West Point GACC on Saturday, the senior has scored in double-figures five times this season.

He said it was a transition going from an offense centered around one or two players to a balanced offense this year. Meyer said they're making progress.

"I think we've adjusted well just spreading the scoring. We're starting to play better as a team," Meyer said. "We still have a long ways to go, but as a team we're coming a long ways."

The Jaguars held the Flyers scoreless for the first 5:40 of the second quarter, allowing them to cut the deficit to six points. After St. Francis pushed the advantage back up to 10 at 27-17, they ended the half on a 9-1 run.

Brester and Meyer each scored field goals on back-to-back possessions. Meyer scored a layup following an Aandy steal and Aandy knocked down a 3-pointer on the Jaguars' final possession of the second half.

Howells-Dodge took its first lead of the game with 5:22 left in the third quarter on a field goal from Colton Klosen. After the Flyers scored to trim the deficit to 37-34, Howells-Dodge ended the frame on a 15-2 run.

Seven different players scored on that run. Brittin Sindelar made a 3-pointer, Oscar scored a layup after a steal, Connor Kreikemeier completed a 3-point play, Brester and Nathan Hegemann hit back-to-back shots and Lange ended the quarter with a corner 3-pointer to take a 52-36 lead into the fourth.

The Flyers wouldn't score until 3:44 left in the game on two free throws.

"One of their better ballhandlers got into foul trouble early, so if we knew if we could pressure up, they're going to make some mistakes," Janata said. "We weren't finding much in the halfcourt so we needed our offense to be our defense (tonight)."

Friday marked the 100th win for Janata. He's led the Jaguars to three state appearances in the last four seasons. Meyer described what it meant to help Janata pick up his 100th win.

"That's awesome. He works his tail off. It's insane the amount of work he puts in. He loves the game," Meyer said. "He loves the kids. He deserves that. I wish I can win every basketball game for him because he works his tail off."

Janata said he's blessed with the atmosphere that's been created at Howells-Dodge.

"I pay a lot of attention to stats. One of those stats for me is not necessarily wins. I don't worry too much about it," Janata said. "It's good players. It's good teams that come through, stressing as long as we're improving as a team and playing together, I don't care about wins and losses. That being said, it is fun to win. We had that opportunity the last five years with just great opportunities with these kids that have come through this program."

It was an uneven start to the season for Howells-Dodge starting the season 1-3. On Saturday, the Jaguars extended their winning streak to eight games following a 52-49 win at GACC.

Brester and Meyer scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Jaguars overcome an early 17-7 deficit. Oscar and Aandy finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

Howells-Dodge returns to the court Friday against Wisner-Pilger. Meyer evaluated the state of the team at the season's halfway mark.

"We're getting where we want to go. We started off playing iso ball, not playing very well as a team. We're starting to do better. We're meshing. We're starting to mesh. It's cool to watch," Meyer said. "We still have our moments where our head starts on fire and our coaches do a good job of slowing us down. It's nice to have the coaching staff we do, settling us down and letting us play to our strengths."