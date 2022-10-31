Jaguars pull away against South Loup, Patriots make history vs. Crofton

Howells-Dodge emerged past a stingy South Loup team Friday afternoon in the second round of the Class D-2 state playoffs. The Bobcats aimed to knock out their second reigning state champion in as many weeks after beating Kenesaw in the first round.

The Jaguars, behind five touchdowns from Lance Brester and a physical defense, pulled away in the second half for a 40-12 win over the Bobcats.

"I thought we did a really nice job on the offensive line of getting into blocks. That's an awfully good football team over there and they're awfully young," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "We were able to sustain some drives and get some stops at time, but a couple times we broke down defensively with our assignments. That's something we're going to have to get fixed."

Brester carried the ball 28 times for 224 yards. Brittin Sindelar scored the final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard QB sneak.

Although the Jaguars averaged 6.5 yards per game, it wasn't easy for them against an imposing South Loup defensive line.

"Their D-line was big. They got some dudes on their line and our guys, I mean, they're willing to fight," Brester said. "They'll do anything for us backs and they came out and did it (tonight)."

Jestin Bayer led the defensive effort, recording a game-high 17 tackles. Aiden Meyer, Brester and Colton Klosen each recorded 11 tackles. Brester recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter, which set up the dagger score in the fourth quarter. It was the lone turnover of the game.

"We played good. We played physical," Bayer said. "That was the goal is that they were going to come hit us hard, so our goal was to come hit them hard. We try always to be the more physical team."

The Jaguars scored on their first four drives of the game. Brester recorded touchdown runs of 15, 44, 17 and 10 yards. Howells-Dodge entered halftime with a 26-6 lead.

On the opening drive of the second half, South Loup drove 65 yards on 14 plays. After completing a 10-yard pass on 4th-and-3 at the Jaguars 15, Bobcats quarterback Trey Connell scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to pull them within two scores with 4:34 remaining in the third quarters.

Howells-Dodge responded with a long drive of their own. It ran 10 plays gaining 52 yards and taking 5:09. Brester scored from 5 yards out to restore the team's 20-point lead.

South Loup fumbled the ball on the ensuing drive at their own 33. Sindelar's 1-yard score put the game away with 5:46 remaining.

"We know if we can keep getting a few positive yards with Lance (Brester), eventually we're going to find a seam and he's going to get bigger gains," Speirs said. "That's kind of how it played out."

For the second straight year, Howells-Dodge will face Dundy County Stratton in the state quarterfinals. Last season, the Jaguars defeated the Tigers 44-18 in Benkelman. Howells will host the game this season.

"Very talented team. They're very well-coached. I know (Tigers head) coach (Mike) Spargo pretty well," Speirs said. "We've gone to football camp with them and I know they've got a lot of size, so it's a game where we're going to be outsized and have to really battle."

No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh 22, No. 10 Crofton 14: The Patriots made history on Friday, defeating Crofton 22-14 in the second round of the Class D-1 state playoffs.

For the first time as a coordinated school, Clarkson/Leigh advanced to the state quarterfinals.

"I am so happy and proud of our guys," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "They have put in the work and have also done a lot of little things that put themselves in this position. It is exciting and they have really helped our program take this step."

The Patriots defense shut out Crofton for the first three quarters, building themselves a 22-0 lead on two Kyle Kasik rushing touchdowns and a 45-yard touchdown catch by Drew Beeson on a Ryan Brichacek pass.

Beeson tackled 13 Warriors to lead the team. Kyle Holmberg finished the game with 11 tackles and two sacks. Dylan Higby also recorded 11 tackles.

"We wanted to try and keep the ball out of their hands, but they actually did a better job of that than we did," Clarkson said. "However, we played well on defense and were able to put together a couple big plays to get a solid lead."

The Patriots will hit the road for the first time in the playoffs on Friday to take on the 15-seed Weeping Water. The Indians have crashed the D-1 playoff field with two upset wins, defeating No. 3 Cross County in round one and No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Friday.

"Weeping Water is a very explosive and dynamic team. They are playing very well right now and they are the polar opposite of the team we just played," Clarkson said. "We will have to be assignment sound and be able to make tackles in space. Controlling the time of possession will be key."