Jaguars rack up 11 medals in first meet of season

Howells-Dodge Jaguars

Howells-Dodge earned 11 medals at Friday's Bulldog Challenge in Seward. In the first meet of the season, Sasha Perrin and Lance Brester brought home two medals each. Seven other Jaguars also stepped on the podium.

The boys and girls team each placed ninth in the Forest Division. The boys scored 25 points while the girls ended with 24 points.

Perrin earned a silver medal in girls discus throw and shot put. In the discus, she threw it 110 feet, 4 inches and was just over four feet back of first place. Perrin recorded 34-1 in the shot put, finishing 6 inches behind Arlington's Cadie Robinson for first place.

Brester placed second in two events. In the boys 60 hurdles he crossed the finish line at 9.36 seconds. In the high jump, Brester completed a jump of 5-10.

Lilly Praest opened her season with a fifth-place medal in the 60 hurdles. She clocked in at 10.48 seconds. Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal and Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels set a meet record with times of 8.99 and 9.13 seconds, respectively.

In the girls 400, Blair Fiala ran into fourth place with a time of 1 minute and 8.9 seconds. Gage Stutzman also medaled, running for a time of 11:25.21 for a fourth-place finish. He finished less than a second behind Centennial's Clinton Turnbull for a bronze medal.

In field events, Nathan Hegemann and R.J. Bayer both earned a spot on the podium in the boys discus throw. Hegemann placed fourth with a measurement 132-7. Bayer's throw was marked at 118 feet.

Abbey Pieper placed fifth in the girls high jump. She jumped to a marker of 4-10.

Jestin Bayer recorded a throw of 42-10 in the boys shot put, good for a bronze medal.

Howells-Dodge's next track and field meet is Thursday at the Wisner-Pilger Invite.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

Bulldog Challenge Results

Girls 60 Dash Prelims

Hailey Knapp 20th 9.25

Taylor Steffensmeier 24th 9.32

Kiearra Harper 38th 10.00

Boys 60 Dash Prelims

Jestin Bayer 14th 7.72

Aandy Dominguez 35th 8.12

Caleb Perrin 36th 8.12

Boys 60 Hurdles Prelims

Lance Brester 2nd 9.44

Lane Belina 10th 10.66

Girls 60 Hurdles Prelims

Lilly Praest 5th 10.68

Amy Praest 21st 12.18

Boys 60 Hurdles Final

Lance Brester 2nd 9.36

Girls 60 Hurdles Final

Lilly Praest 5th 10.48

Girls 200 Dash

Hailey Knapp 21st 31.53

Adyson Krupka 33rd 33.88

Kiearra Harper 34th 33.89

Boys 200 Dash

Caleb Perrin 12th 25.65

Dylan Brichacek 39th 27.81

Carlos Gonzalez 45th 28.96

Boys 400 Dash

Levi Belina 7th 57.60

R.J. Bayer 8th 57.72

Lane Belina 22nd 1:01.08

Girls 400 Dash

Blair Fiala 4th 1:08.09

Amy Praest 16th 1:13.99

Jordyn Ratzlaff 27th 1:19.48

Girls 800

Jordyn Ratzlaff 18th 3:23.80

Boys 1600

Gage Stutzman 11th 5:23.83

Boys 3200

Gage Stutzman 4th 11:25.21

Boys Discus Throw

Nathan Hegemann 4th 132-07

R.J. Bayer 6th 118-00

Evan Haas 17th 102-06

Girls Discus Throw

Sasha Perrin 2nd 110-00

Sophie Dvorak 9th 87-08

Ava Noyd 37th 56-04

Boys High Jump

Lance Brester 5th 5-10.00

Aandy Dominguez 12th 5-06.00

Girls High Jump

Abbey Pieper 5th 4-10.00

Girls Long Jump

Taylor Steffensmeier 17th 13-08.00

Hailey Knapp 20th 13-06.00

Adyson Krupka 29th 12-06.00

Boys Long Jump

Caleb Perrin 9th 18-00.00

Carlos Gonzalez 29th 15-10.00

Dylan Brichacek 35th 14-10.00

Boys Shot Put

Jestin Bayer 3rd 42-10.00

Nathan Hegemann 17th 36-03.00

Melvin Delgado 28th 32-10.50

Girls Shot Put

Sasha Perrin 2nd 34-01.00

Sophie Dvorak 8th 31-09.00

Ava Noyd 42nd 20-06.00

Girls 1600 Meter Relay

Blair Fiala, Amy Praest, Taylor Steffensmeier, Jordyn Ratzlaff 13th 5:15.78

Boys 1600 Meter Relay

Jestin Bayer, R.J. Bayer, Levi Belina, Lance Brester 7th 3:53.06

Results

See full results of the Jaguars track meet in Seward on Page B6.

