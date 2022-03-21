Jaguars rack up 11 medals in first meet of season

Howells-Dodge earned 11 medals at Friday's Bulldog Challenge in Seward. In the first meet of the season, Sasha Perrin and Lance Brester brought home two medals each. Seven other Jaguars also stepped on the podium.

The boys and girls team each placed ninth in the Forest Division. The boys scored 25 points while the girls ended with 24 points.

Perrin earned a silver medal in girls discus throw and shot put. In the discus, she threw it 110 feet, 4 inches and was just over four feet back of first place. Perrin recorded 34-1 in the shot put, finishing 6 inches behind Arlington's Cadie Robinson for first place.

Brester placed second in two events. In the boys 60 hurdles he crossed the finish line at 9.36 seconds. In the high jump, Brester completed a jump of 5-10.

Lilly Praest opened her season with a fifth-place medal in the 60 hurdles. She clocked in at 10.48 seconds. Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal and Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels set a meet record with times of 8.99 and 9.13 seconds, respectively.

In the girls 400, Blair Fiala ran into fourth place with a time of 1 minute and 8.9 seconds. Gage Stutzman also medaled, running for a time of 11:25.21 for a fourth-place finish. He finished less than a second behind Centennial's Clinton Turnbull for a bronze medal.

In field events, Nathan Hegemann and R.J. Bayer both earned a spot on the podium in the boys discus throw. Hegemann placed fourth with a measurement 132-7. Bayer's throw was marked at 118 feet.

Abbey Pieper placed fifth in the girls high jump. She jumped to a marker of 4-10.

Jestin Bayer recorded a throw of 42-10 in the boys shot put, good for a bronze medal.

Howells-Dodge's next track and field meet is Thursday at the Wisner-Pilger Invite.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

