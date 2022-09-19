Jaguars rout HLHF, Patriots blow out Huskies

Howells-Dodge surprised many in attendance Friday night. It opened the game against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family with three passing plays.

Brittin Sindelar completed back-to-back passes to Aiden Meyer before his third pass attempt was incomplete. That's when the Jaguars went back to its bread and butter in the running game.

Jestin Bayer capped the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run to put them ahead 6-0. It would the first of five straight scoring possessions for Howells-Dodge.

The Jaguars built a 38-0 lead with 9:59 remaining in the second quarter. They went on to cruise to a 66-6 win over the Bulldogs to improve to 4-0.

"We just challenged the kids to come out and play physical football and play intense football right away. I thought we did that," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "I thought we kind of established the line of scrimmage right away, which is kind of what we always want to do."

Lance Brester led the team in rushing once again, but on Friday, he did it on just seven carries. He gained 93 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also returned a punt 42 yards to the end zone.

"Our linemen are different," Brester said. "There's always a hole to run through when those guys are blocking. It's pretty great to be in the backfield and it looks good."

Brester had to fill big shoes after Levi Belina graduated. This season, the senior moved from fullback to running back and has posted 898 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

"It was going to be a big role," Brester said. "I said I'm just going to do my best every game and every practice to just try to be the best I can. It's been working so far."

The Jaguars limited HLHF to just 110 total yards. Randal Gronenthal scored the lone Bulldog touchdown, a 55-yard run in the final minute of the first half. Aandy Dominguez led the Jaguars defense with seven tackles and one sack.

"Aandy (Dominguez), he's a load. Quick kid and that's kind of what we tell him every game," Speirs said. "Just go in and be a quick kid and don't let them block you. He does a great job of it."

On the season, Dominguez recorded 19 tackles and three sacks setting the tone up front.

"It felt great. That's just how I play," Dominguez said. "I try to keep it going and the coaches expect that from me and I try to raise the bar from that."

Howells-Dodge sits with a perfect record at the halfway mark of the season. It'll face East Butler on the road Friday. Dominguez said he believes the team is just scratching the surface of what they can do.

"Pretty happy with the kids overall," Speirs said. "We got a lot of growth that we can get in there and that's what we kind of have to challenge them to keep getting better and not be happy with where we're at."

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Shelby-Rising City 26: The fifth-ranked Patriots outscored the Huskies 32-8 in the second quarter en route to a 28-point win.

Kyle Kasik was once again the bell cow running back for Clarkson/Leigh, carrying the ball 17 times for 118 yards and four touchdowns. Kasik also caught a 54-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Brichacek. Dylan Higby gained 74 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.

Defensively, the Patriots forced four turnovers. Drew Beeson recovered a fumble to go with nine tackles. Trey Steffensmeier also recovered a fumble. Seniors Jase Indra and Dalton Zulkoski intercepted SRC quarterback Logan Lindsley.

Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said Friday's game was a good test for them.

"They are a young team and we were able to take advantage of some of their mistakes, but we also were able to establish some of the things that we wanted to establish. Our O-line is still a work in progress, but they continue to show improvement but our backs, especially Kyle Kasik, continue to run hard and put in a good position," Clarkson said. "Defense played really well in the first half. We were able to create some turnovers and get our offense some good field position. It was a solid performance against a quality opponent and we are happy to get our with an important district win."

Clarkson/Leigh improved to 4-0 and it'll host Twin River on Thursday.