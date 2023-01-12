Jaguars show progress in competitive loss to Flyers

Howells-Dodge girls basketball pushed the reigning Class D-2 state runner-up Humphrey Saint Francis to the very end Friday in Dodge.

The Jaguars trailed by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, but they were able to cut the deficit to two at halftime following two free throws from Natalie Pieper and Blair Fiala. A field goal from Jordyn Ratzlaff in the final seconds made it 30-26 Flyers at halftime.

The second half was close throughout with Howells-Dodge taking the lead briefly 35-33 following a Pieper 3-pointer. A Flyers steal and score tied the game with Isabel Preister scoring on the final possession of the third to make it 37-35 heading to the fourth.

Saint Francis' press defense is the team's specialty. The Flyers scored six points in the first minute of the fourth to widen the lead to 43-35 following three Jaguar turnovers.

That proved to be the defining stretch of the game as the Flyers maintained at least a two-possession lead for the remainder of the game.

"I thought we played quality basketball for 29 and a half minutes and then St. Francis ... we let them do exactly what they wanted to defensively," Jaguars head coach Scott Polacek said. "They went on that nice little run. We still answered it. It was great, but we just kind of let their intensity speed us up and that was the big difference right there."

The Jaguars finished with 19 turnovers, but outside of that stretch to start the fourth quarter, Polacek said he felt they did a good job dealing with the Flyers' aggressive press defense.

"The tempo was right where we wanted it," Polacek said. "That's obviously a very good team and if you let them go on a run ... teams like that that have all that success, especially their seniors who have been through every war you can ask for, if you set that up on a platter for them they're going to make you pay and that's exactly what they did."

Fiala scored a team-high 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting. The senior knocked down two threes and made all four of her free throw attempts. Pieper chipped in for a dozen points, six assists and four rebounds.

Sophia Dvorak ended the night with six points and six rebounds. Kenadie Throener and Ratzlaff tallied five and four points, respectively. Ratzlaff also corralled six rebounds.

"I thought we did a good job moving the ball. We went in and out sometimes. I thought we penetrated and kicked. I thought those things were good. We kind of had to match what they're going to do because this is a subdistrict opponent," Polacek said. "I told the girls St. Francis is the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the state and we're right there. We just have to give ourselves a chance to prove it, whether we have to do it in subdistricts or against somebody else, we just have to keep working."

On Saturday, Howells-Dodge lost to West Point GACC 72-35. Bluejays led 24-15 after one but broke the game open by outscoring the Jaguars 48-20 in the final three quarters.

Howells-Dodge shot just 27% from the field. Dvorak scored 10 points and Jade Bayer and Fiala ended the game with nine points each.

Saturday's defeat sent the Jaguars to a 6-6 record. They played at Norfolk Lutheran Tuesday before hosting Wisner-Pilger on Friday.

Given the Jaguars and the Flyers could meet again in subdistricts, Polacek said he was encouraged by the team's performance and where it can go in the second half of the season.

"I think we're playing pretty consistent basketball. Our outside shooting is really helping us and our halfcourt man-to-man is solid," he said. "It's been tough for teams to score unless they have some really athletic person that can run the court up and down, we've been able to shut most teams down."