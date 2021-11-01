Jaguars steamroll LCC to reach quarterfinals

The Jaguars have rolled over, around and through opposing teams this year, but Friday's second-round playoff game against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge set a new standard for 2021.

On the ground, the Jaguars totaled 416 yards and seven touchdowns in a 54-20 win over LCC.

Levi Belina rushed for a season-high 283 yards and six touchdowns on 30 carries. It was the third time this season he eclipsed the 200-yard plateau and the second time he scored six touchdowns.

"Levi is a workhorse," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "He seems to get stronger as the game goes on. He has great vision and really understands how to run behind his pads. That makes him especially tough."

The Jaguar offense had 24 first downs on 57 plays and held the ball for double the time than LCC. In addition to Belina, Lance Brester rushed the ball nine times for 74 yards and one touchdown as Howells-Dodge averaged 8.3 yards per carry.

Speirs said the offensive line did a great job of adjusting to various schemes this season.

"They have a good understanding of angles and how to make the most effective blocks as a unit," he said.

Howells-Dodge's defense struggled to start the game. While the offense scored on its first, second and third drive, LCC answered twice and had 14 first-quarter points.

The Jaguars then limited the Bears to just six points in the final three quarters. Jestin Bayer recorded a team-high 11 tackles and Belina had nine.

Howells-Dodge sacked the LCC quarterback three times. Evan Haas and Aandy Dominguez recorded one and Bayer and Aiden Meyer had a 1/2 sack each. Colton Klosen recorded his second interception of the season, his first since Sept. 3 against Shelby-Rising City.

Speirs said the defense gave up a couple big plays early on, but added that the D was able to get more pressure and force quicker throws as the game progressed.

"Our D-line did a better job getting off of blocks and tracking the quarterback," he said. "That, along with some timely blitzes, allowed us to get pressure."

Howells-Dodge will travel west to face No. 4 Dundy County Stratton at 5 p.m. Friday. The Tigers defeated Nebraska Christian 68-34 in their second-round playoff game.

DCS has two 1,000-yard rusher in junior Corbin Horner and Quade Myers. Horner has rushed for 1,553 yards and 21 touchdowns while Myers has tallied 1,430 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Myers is the Tigers' signal caller and he's thrown for 717 yards on 37 of 63 passing for eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Defensively, DCS has allowed 23.7 points per game and has forced 12 turnovers this season.

"Dundy County really stresses your defense. We have to be sound in our assignments and then run to the ball," Speirs said. "Defensively, they have some great size and very fast defenders, so getting on a block and maintaining that block will be huge."

With a win Friday, Howells-Dodge would secure its placement in the Class D-1 semifinals for the first time since 2017. The winner plays the winner of Burwell and Anselmo-Merna.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

