Jaguars still hungry after title loss

"Between the camp we had at Howells, and then the other two team camps we went against in summer league, to me it looks like we're going to be a fairly quick team this season," he said. "We've been able to really play the game at a pretty fast pace. It's some exciting basketball for us, so it's been kind of fun so far."

Defensively, Polacek is working on a couple of different looks to show teams next season. In 2020-21, the Jaguars allowed 46.6 points per game.

"For us, we've been working on installing a press that we haven't ran in the past, so that's been kind of fun. We've had to learn some different roles," he said. "What we really need to do as far as our team philosophy is we've always pretty much just have one basic press and man-to-man defense. Now hopefully we'll try to have a couple different presses to change things up on teams."

The Jaguars will have to replace the production of three seniors, Janessa Schmidt, Cassie Pieper and Riley Pokorny. That trio combined to average 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Polacek believes he and the coaching staff have an idea of who can take over those roles.

"It's always kind of fun to find out who's going to step probably into a starting role and give you an idea who your top eight or nine are," he said. "I think we got that figured out. We've had some girls that have had a lot of experiences in the past. They've kind of just stepped right in where they need to. We have a couple things to figure out, but overall we're in pretty good shape."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

