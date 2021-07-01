Jaguars still hungry after title loss

The 2020-21 season was largely a successful one for both Howells-Dodge basketball programs.
The boys went 20-9 and reached the Class D-1 state championship game, losing to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in overtime.
Head coach Kevin Janata has most of his squad coming back next season. Jacob Tomcak, the team's third-leading scoring last season, is the only graduated player.
Summer camps are still on going for the Jaguars with three camps and some open gyms taking place for a few more weeks.
Janata said his group has been working on building team chemistry between the returning starters and the underclassmen.
"We are looking to develop our younger talent at open gyms, building fundamentals and work ethic," he said.
Helping to develop that talent are not only Janata and his staff but leaders such as Blake Sindelar and RJ Bayer. That duo returns for their senior seasons as the top two scorers on the team.
Sindelar averaged 19.8 points per game while Bayer added 12.8. Sindelar was particularly good in Lincoln, announcing his status as one of the state's best with games in the quarters and the semis of over 30 points.
"Blake Sindelar and RJ Bayer will continue to lead the team and have really stood out this summer in our scrimmages," Janata said.
But taking that next step means others have to come along. Howells-Dodge was in March thanks not only to Sindelar but others filling in at crucial times. Janata mentioned a pair of players who have taken strides this summer and improved their game as well.
"Aandy Dominguez and Lance Brester are also taking steps and improving their game, especially Lance Brester, adding a more consistent outside shot to his already outstanding defense," Janata said.
Janata mentioned Gavin Nelson, Aiden Meyer, Colton Klosen and Brittin Sindelar as members of the supporting cast that have continued to figure out how they fit into the puzzle.
After a disappointing finish to a successful season, Janata is eager to see how his team regroups for another run.
"This team is very hungry to improve," he said. "I'm excited to see how we continue to grow and get better as a team this summer."
The Howells-Dodge girls basketball team is coming off its first double-digit win season in three years.
The Jaguars went 11-13 and saw the year come to a close in the C2-3 subdistrict tournament.
Head coach Scott Polacek said summer so far has consisted of a youth camp and a team camp.
After averaging 44.8 points per game last season, Polacek said he anticipates to be an up-tempo attack.
"Between the camp we had at Howells, and then the other two team camps we went against in summer league, to me it looks like we're going to be a fairly quick team this season," he said. "We've been able to really play the game at a pretty fast pace. It's some exciting basketball for us, so it's been kind of fun so far."
Defensively, Polacek is working on a couple of different looks to show teams next season. In 2020-21, the Jaguars allowed 46.6 points per game.
"For us, we've been working on installing a press that we haven't ran in the past, so that's been kind of fun. We've had to learn some different roles," he said. "What we really need to do as far as our team philosophy is we've always pretty much just have one basic press and man-to-man defense. Now hopefully we'll try to have a couple different presses to change things up on teams."
The Jaguars will have to replace the production of three seniors, Janessa Schmidt, Cassie Pieper and Riley Pokorny. That trio combined to average 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Polacek believes he and the coaching staff have an idea of who can take over those roles.
"It's always kind of fun to find out who's going to step probably into a starting role and give you an idea who your top eight or nine are," he said. "I think we got that figured out. We've had some girls that have had a lot of experiences in the past. They've kind of just stepped right in where they need to. We have a couple things to figure out, but overall we're in pretty good shape."
