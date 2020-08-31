Jaguars sweep in home tournament

C-2 No. 4 (Lincoln Journal Star) Howells-Dodge suffered a setback in the first match of the season losing 23-25, 25-20,25-20 and 25-23 at Oakland-Craig on Aug. 26.
Howells-Dodge (3-1), didn't let the loss to Oakland-Craig (1-0) carry over to the weekend, going 3-0 on Saturday in its home tournament against Hartington-Newcastle (0-3), Randolph (3-2) and D-2 No. 8 Winside (2-2).
Thursday - Oakland-Craig def. C-2 No. 4 Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 (3-1): Grace Baumert led the Jaguars with 15 kills, but 30 attacking errors, six service errors, 18 blocking errors and 29 digging errors were too much to overcome,
"Thursday night we had a game plan, switched some things around," head coach Taryn Janke said. "It worked in the first set and then Oakland adjusted and worked around us. We would do great things in the beginning and then let our errors take over the end of each set."
SATURDAY - Howells-Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-13 (2-0): Baumert delivered 13 more kills and the Jaguars limited themselves to just five attacking errors. Ellie Baumert served five aces and Grace Baumert added four.
Howells-Dodge limited all errors, finishing with only one blocking error and one dig error. Janessa Schmidt record four kills, Riley Pokorny added three and Carly Bayer tallied one.
SATURDAY - Howells-Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0): Grace Baumert finished with 15 kills and Ellie Baumert blocked five shots.
Pokorny and Schmidt finished with three kills each, Brooklyn Macholan added two and Bayer contributed one. The Jaguars limited the Cardinals to just three kills.
SATURDAY - Howells-Dodge def. D-2 No. 8 Winside, 25-13, 25-17 (2-0): Grace Baumert continued her offensive dominance with 12 more kills.
Carly Bayer tallied four blocks and six kills, Pokorney added three more kills, Ellie Baumert and Schmidt recorded one kill each and Macholan recorded one.
"Saturday is how we should have played on Thursday night," Janke said. "Something has been off the last two weeks, and I think we finally got our groove back to how we played all summer.
"On Saturday we served super aggressive, we passed tremendously well and our goal was to keep the lead each game the entire day. We executed our goals and played hard for every point. The girls know they have to earn each one of those points to come out on the winning side. My two outside hitters played well. Grace was in double digits for hitting and Riley passed very well all three games."
Howells-Dodge was back in action on Tuesday in a triangular against Pender (0-0) and Madison (0-1) at Pender.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
