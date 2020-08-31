Jaguars sweep in home tournament

SATURDAY - Howells-Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0): Grace Baumert finished with 15 kills and Ellie Baumert blocked five shots.

Pokorny and Schmidt finished with three kills each, Brooklyn Macholan added two and Bayer contributed one. The Jaguars limited the Cardinals to just three kills.

SATURDAY - Howells-Dodge def. D-2 No. 8 Winside, 25-13, 25-17 (2-0): Grace Baumert continued her offensive dominance with 12 more kills.

Carly Bayer tallied four blocks and six kills, Pokorney added three more kills, Ellie Baumert and Schmidt recorded one kill each and Macholan recorded one.

"Saturday is how we should have played on Thursday night," Janke said. "Something has been off the last two weeks, and I think we finally got our groove back to how we played all summer.

"On Saturday we served super aggressive, we passed tremendously well and our goal was to keep the lead each game the entire day. We executed our goals and played hard for every point. The girls know they have to earn each one of those points to come out on the winning side. My two outside hitters played well. Grace was in double digits for hitting and Riley passed very well all three games."