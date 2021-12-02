Jaguars' tireless work ethic key to state championship

Howells-Dodge football capped off an undefeated season with its first NSAA Class D-1 state championship as a consolidated school. The 42-12 win over Cross County concluded a season of consistency and hard work.

Howells-Dodge scored at least 42 points in 12 of 13 games this season. The Jaguars won all but one of their games by at least 20 points, and nine wins came by at least 30 points.

No matter the opponent, Howells-Dodge always dictated the action and played the game on its terms. According to Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs, that can be attributed to the players always showing up with a great attitude.

"They never once complained about practice," Speirs said. "They just did whatever we asked them to do and they worked so hard. It was a lot of fun."

Winning is fun and the reason why everyone works so hard. But as much fun as it was to finish on top, the journey was just as meaningful.

On the trip back from Lincoln, the assistant coaches told Speirs they weren't yet ready to give up the weekly routine of watching film and preparing for the next opponent. No matter what the coaches had in mind, the players continually impressed with their focus and attention to detail.

"We would plan a practice and we would think, 'Man, you know, hopefully we can get this done in two hours.' Our kids would be so efficient with what they're doing that we would be done 15-20 minutes early," Speirs said. "Just how hard that they even practiced and how much intensity they had during practice was fun to be a part of."

That efficiency in practice carried over into games.

"I think our kids had a great understanding of what we were trying to do with our schemes," Speirs said. "They were just very efficient in executing that stuff. I think their overall football knowledge is really high"

The combination of talents and personalities all seemed to mesh together perfectly and create complimentary football.

"We had some kids that were the focus of our offense and defense, but those kids were just normal kids and everybody was involved," Speirs said. "Everybody accepted their role and just practiced hard and played hard."

Levi Belina spearheaded the Jaguars offense. He rushed for 2,039 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was a three-year starter and capped his career with 4,579 yards and 78 touchdowns. Belina averaged 106.5 yards per game.

"We're not a very complicated offense. The more a running back runs in our offense, the more he begins to understand what he's seeing and where he's going and where he needs to make the cut," Speirs said. "Levi did a great job of it. He was a three-year starter back there who's just done a heck of a job for us."

What impressed Speirs the most was the team's physicality, especially in its quarterfinal and semifinal games against Dundy County Stratton and Burwell. He said the Jags took it up a notch in the playoffs.

"We were just so physical and played so hard that I just don't think either team was mentally prepared for how hard our kids were playing," Speirs said.

Burwell entered the Howells-Dodge game with an average of 52.4 points per game. The Jaguars, led by their defensive line, limited the Longhorns to just 18 points.

"I thought our defensive line really picked up their play throughout the playoffs and that makes a difference. When your D-line is playing that good, it makes it easier because your linebackers are running free and everybody is seeing what they're doing," Speirs said. "Our kids understand how they all fit in to our defense, what their keys are, what their reads are and we did a great job of it."

It was a memorable fall sports season for Howells-Dodge. Volleyball and football both rose to the top. Speirs said that both titles brought a source of pride to the community that's always had pride in its teams but that has had to wait nearly a decade since the consolidation.

"It's always a big sense of pride with your school and with your community," he said. "We had quite a good fall with volleyball winning it and then football team winning it, so there's always a lot of pride in your town and in your school system when you're performing at that high level."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.