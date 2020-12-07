Jaguars to battle youth and inexperience

Although many players are unproven, Howells-Dodge expects recent success to continue. The Jaguars have won at least 10 games in six of the last eight seasons and have had to replace talent before.

"No coach likes the rebuilding term. I would say we set our expectations high," Janata said. "This group came in all summer and this preseason and they've set their goals. I think if we keep improving as a team we're capable of reaching those goals. I would definitely say we're still competitive."

Some of the team goals include winning the home Holiday Tournament, making it to the final four of the conference tournament and then competing for a chance to go to state.

Howells-Dodge has already played two games this season and has started 1-1. The Jaguars lost to Pierce 54-31 but bounced back the next night to defeat Stanton 71-28.

"It's always tough playing Pierce that first game of the year," Janata said. "They're just going to play lockdown man-to-man defense. They just kind of took us out of any rhythm. I thought the team did a nice job of responding the second night, taking care of Stanton the way we did."