Jaguars to battle youth and inexperience

Howells-Dodge boys basketball will only have four upperclassmen on its roster this year after graduating six seniors from a team that went 14-11. The Jaguars were eliminated in subdistricts by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - the third-place team at the state tournament.
Despite being a young team, the Jaguars will still have high expectations. Howells-Dodge has posted three straight winning seasons. The Jaguars have three state tournament appearances including a state title in 2013.
"We're a young team. Some guys are just kind of growing into their roles," head coach Kevin Janata said. "At this point, it's going to be a learning experience, it's going to be a growing experience. We have a lot of potential, but the kids have to grow into that potential."
The team returns its two leading scorers from a year ago in juniors RJ Bayer and Blake Sindelar. That duo combined for nearly 26 points a game on a team that averaged nearly 59.
The graduating seniors accounted for 31 points a game.
"I'm really excited about the kids coming up the pipe, but it leaves us a little light at the top this year," Janata said. "I like the kids we have there, but we're just young."
Although many players are unproven, Howells-Dodge expects recent success to continue. The Jaguars have won at least 10 games in six of the last eight seasons and have had to replace talent before.
"No coach likes the rebuilding term. I would say we set our expectations high," Janata said. "This group came in all summer and this preseason and they've set their goals. I think if we keep improving as a team we're capable of reaching those goals. I would definitely say we're still competitive."
Some of the team goals include winning the home Holiday Tournament, making it to the final four of the conference tournament and then competing for a chance to go to state.
Howells-Dodge has already played two games this season and has started 1-1. The Jaguars lost to Pierce 54-31 but bounced back the next night to defeat Stanton 71-28.
"It's always tough playing Pierce that first game of the year," Janata said. "They're just going to play lockdown man-to-man defense. They just kind of took us out of any rhythm. I thought the team did a nice job of responding the second night, taking care of Stanton the way we did."
Howells-Dodge will be in action next at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Thursday.
Howells-Dodge held its opponents to just under 56 points a game last year.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!