Jaguars top team standings at home invite

After defeating Guardian Angels Central Catholic 31-30 on tiebreaking criteria in a dual on Dec. 3, Howells-Dodge wrestling came out and defended its home mat on Saturday winning the Howells-Dodge Invite.
Howells-Dodge had all six of its wrestlers win medals including two of the gold variety.
Levi Belina went 5-0 with four pins to win a 160 and Jestin Bayer won all five of his matches at 170 by pinfall, including three in under a minute.
Bayer won his first match over Tristen Coates of Oakland-Craig in 1:35 and pinned Jackson Koehn of Clarkson/Leigh in 41 seconds. He followed that up with a 29 second pin of Samuel Good of Wisner-Pilger, and a second-period pin of Mitchell Fischer of Wakefield. He won his final match against Aiden Cook on Ponca in 48 seconds.
Belina started his day off with a pin over Kendrick Schroeder of Summerland before defeating Ethan Baumert of Guardian Angels Central Catholic. In his next match he pinned Jack Pille of Oakland-Craig. In the first round of the championship bracket he pinned Alex Arroyo of Summerland before defeating Conner Hochstein 14-4 in the championship match.
Tyson Coufal went 4-1 to place second at 152. He pinned three of his opponents.
Lane Belina also went 4-1 to win a silver medal. He pinned all four of his opponents.
Austin Hegemann won the bronze medal after going 3-2. He finished with two pins.
Gage Stutzman placed fourth. He pinned one opponent in the first period.
The Jaguars also ran away with the team title. They scored 100 points, 15 more than second place Oakland-Craig. Last year, Howells-Dodge finished third in the Invite behind Millard South JV and Archbishop Bergan.
Howells-Dodge def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic 31-30: In a dual that featured four double forfeits, six forfiets and only four actual matches, Howells-Dodge wrestlers went 4-0 with four pins.
Lane Belina pinned Evan Schuetze with nine seconds left in the first period, Coufal pinned Bo Oligmueller in 1:35, Levi Belina pinned Ethan Baumert in the second period and Bayer pinned Jaryn Smeal in the first period.
The Jaguars were awarded the victory with more pins serving as the tiebreaker.
Howells-Dodge will be in action next on Thursday against Pender/Scribner-Snyder on the road.
Pender/Scribner-Snyder defeated Wakefield 66-18 in a dual on Thursday and placed sixth at the Creighton Invite.
On Saturday, Howells-Dodge will compete at the Osceola Invite. The other teams in attendance will be Central Valley, Clarkson-Leigh, Cross County, Dorchester, East Butler, Elkhorn Valley, Elwood, Fillmore Central, Fullerton Public Schools, Harvard, Nebraska Christian, Neligh-Oakdale, Palmer, Pleasanton, Southern and Southwest.
Reach the Sun Staff at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!