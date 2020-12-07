Jaguars top team standings at home invite

After defeating Guardian Angels Central Catholic 31-30 on tiebreaking criteria in a dual on Dec. 3, Howells-Dodge wrestling came out and defended its home mat on Saturday winning the Howells-Dodge Invite.

Howells-Dodge had all six of its wrestlers win medals including two of the gold variety.

Levi Belina went 5-0 with four pins to win a 160 and Jestin Bayer won all five of his matches at 170 by pinfall, including three in under a minute.

Bayer won his first match over Tristen Coates of Oakland-Craig in 1:35 and pinned Jackson Koehn of Clarkson/Leigh in 41 seconds. He followed that up with a 29 second pin of Samuel Good of Wisner-Pilger, and a second-period pin of Mitchell Fischer of Wakefield. He won his final match against Aiden Cook on Ponca in 48 seconds.

Belina started his day off with a pin over Kendrick Schroeder of Summerland before defeating Ethan Baumert of Guardian Angels Central Catholic. In his next match he pinned Jack Pille of Oakland-Craig. In the first round of the championship bracket he pinned Alex Arroyo of Summerland before defeating Conner Hochstein 14-4 in the championship match.

Tyson Coufal went 4-1 to place second at 152. He pinned three of his opponents.