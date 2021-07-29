Jaguars volleyball experimenting systems during summer

Every season provides new challenges. For the 2021 Howells-Dodge volleyball squad, it'll be its lack of depth.
The Jaguars, led by coach Taryn Janke, finished last season 24-5. It was the school's best season since 2016 when it won 25 games.
Howells-Dodge reached state as the district champions but lost to Clarkson-Leigh in straight sets.
The Jaguars saw seven seniors graduate and will enter this season with just 14 players.
Janke said she's used the summer to figure out new or continued roles with only four returnees on the roster.
"Right now, we've had a few open gyms and we've gone to a couple team camps so far. We're kind of working in some different positions from last year," Janke said. "We've been working on different rotations, mixing up those and then putting people in different positions to see what best works."
In addition to the 5-1 system, Janke said she's experimented with a 6-2 over the summer. There are advantages and disadvantages to both, but with only a handful of experienced girls on the roster, those can only be revealed over time. Thus, Janke and the Jags have spent time getting as many reps as possible in order to discover the best way forward.
"We've started now just doing more of a defensive approach. We're trying to find a different ways that we can add on," Janke said. "We have a couple people that have some height on them."
Janke said she hasn't been able to run a 6-2 as much as she's wanted because of her players attending other camps. However, she sees it as a good test run of what could happen during the season should players become unavailable.
"We've had some people gone with different camps, so we've had to run the 5-1 to see what works. It's kind of been a good experience," she said. "We're trying to see if somebody gets hurt, what we can do. This has actually been helping us out a lot just to see where we can go."
Two areas in which Howells-Dodge lost production was in serving and digging.
Seniors Riley Pokorny, Janessa Schmidt, Lexie Brester and Jayda Bazata combined for 128 of the Jaguars' 222 aces (57.7%) last season. However, Howells-Dodge's leader in aces last season, Grace Baumert, is back for her junior season.
"I actually feel pretty confident right about now," Janke said about the service game. "We've been doing league and camps and we've been pretty much serving out of water. I'm hoping that continues. We train that a lot, and that's one thing I expect from my girls is to work on that. If you want to be top varsity, that's something you need to have in order to be there."
The biggest loss of production comes in the back row. The graduated seniors of Pokorny, Bazata, Brester, Cassie Pieper and Schmidt combined for 576 of the team's 918 digs (62.7%) last season.
Janke said she's excited for a couple players to step up and help ease the transition.
"We have one that's going to be a senior, which she didn't see much floor time last year, but she's actually working really hard to prove herself to be on the floor," Janke said. "I also have a freshman girl coming up that lays out for everything. I'm pretty excited to get her in to see what we can do and see how much we can keep up off the floor."
Even with the loss of last season's senior group, Janke said she hopes the team has used last year's loss at state as fuel for the upcoming season.
"We use it as motivation. We wanted to go further and we didn't have that opportunity. We want to do better than we did last year," she said. "They did awesome last year. They did everything I asked them to, but they know where they want to be. They just use it to make sure they get better."
