Jaguars volleyball experimenting systems during summer

Janke said she hasn't been able to run a 6-2 as much as she's wanted because of her players attending other camps. However, she sees it as a good test run of what could happen during the season should players become unavailable.

"We've had some people gone with different camps, so we've had to run the 5-1 to see what works. It's kind of been a good experience," she said. "We're trying to see if somebody gets hurt, what we can do. This has actually been helping us out a lot just to see where we can go."

Two areas in which Howells-Dodge lost production was in serving and digging.

Seniors Riley Pokorny, Janessa Schmidt, Lexie Brester and Jayda Bazata combined for 128 of the Jaguars' 222 aces (57.7%) last season. However, Howells-Dodge's leader in aces last season, Grace Baumert, is back for her junior season.

"I actually feel pretty confident right about now," Janke said about the service game. "We've been doing league and camps and we've been pretty much serving out of water. I'm hoping that continues. We train that a lot, and that's one thing I expect from my girls is to work on that. If you want to be top varsity, that's something you need to have in order to be there."