Jaguars volleyball off to fast start

Howells-Dodge hasn't lost a step after winning the school's first state volleyball title. The Jaguars, who lost in the season opener to reigning Class C-2 state champion Oakland-Craig in five sets, have reeled off nine consecutive wins.

They've only dropped three sets since the opening day loss. It defeated Class C-2 No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh in five sets on Aug. 30 and on Saturday, it defeated Class D-1 No. 1 Elgin Public/Pope John in three sets.

The Jaguars went a perfect 5-0 last week, winning both games of its home triangular on Sept. 6 against Tri County Northeast and Pender. Following the win against EPPJ, Howells-Dodge defeated Elkhorn Valley and Bancroft-Rosalie in straight sets.

"We're always that team that starts off a little bit slower. I think now they're starting to figure out that they can actually work harder and push themselves more if they're ahead. That's where they're gelling together," Jaguars head coach Taryn Janke said. "They never really thought of that before. Now that they can see what they can do, how they played against Clarkson/Leigh, how they played (tonight). It doesn't matter. If they can sit there and run our side, that's perfect for us."

Janke said the team hasn't let errors linger and they've been able to dictate play.

"We're running our tempo. If we let the other team start pushing in, that's not our game anymore. If we run our side and we do our things correct and let them make the errors, that's where we win."

Grace Baumert has stepped up into a leader in her senior season. Baumert leads the team with 142 kills, 76 digs, 17 blocks and six aces.

"She's (Baumert) very good at seeing the court now. She's grown so much from last year. Defensive wise, controlling herself in different situations, using a block and when not to when going over top," Janke said. "I think that's all you can really ask for There's still a lot of ways to improve, but I know just for her and her mind, that's her sitting there getting better."

Joining Baumert on the front row is junior Natalie Pieper, senior Carly Bayer and sophomore Ava Noyd. Pieper recorded 72 kills, 81 digs and 13 aces. Bayer has posted 142 kills.

"Carly's (Bayer) stepped up in a huge way. She's doing six rotation now. She's doing it all. I couldn't ask for anything more and I never expected that either. Ava's (Noyd) only sophomore," Janke said. "She didn't seen any court time last year, so to step up in that role, that's hard to do, especially with sophomores. There might be a little bit of nerves, but she's growing and that's what we need."

An area Janke was concerned about entering the season was its blocking. Howells-Dodge graduated two of its top three blockers in Ellie Baumert (85) and Brooklyn Macholan (55). This year, the Jaguars have four players with at least 10 blocks in Grace, Bayer, Noyd and Taylor Steffensmeier.

"They've worked really hard the past couple weeks on just blocking. When we came in, we worried about who was going to be our blockers because we weren't good," Janke said. "We lost Ellie (Baumert) last year, we lost Brooklyn (Macholan). That was our blocking defense. That's in their heart right now. We're going to sit there and block everything we can."

Janke said she's feel comfortable with any player filling any role. She said that's crucial given that they're shot on numbers.

The Jaguars played Wakefield on Tuesday and they'll host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Thursday. In order to continue their success, Janke said it'll need the defense.

"We said defense wins games and we're going straight back with that," she said. "That's something we still got to push ourselves because as we go down the road, we're going to see harder teams. Defense wins games, so if they sit there and get that mindset, we're unstoppable."