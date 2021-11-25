Jaguars volleyball ran to a title with 'no regrets'

Howells-Dodge volleyball had an obvious motivation this fall. After a loss to rival Clarkson/Leigh in the first round of the Class C-2 state tournament, the Jaguars couldn't help but feel like their stay in Lincoln was more abbreviated than they deserved.

They returned this year as the top seed in Class D-1 looking not just for an extended stay but one that ended with a trophy. In the early afternoon on championship Saturday, Howells-Dodge squeezed everything it could out of three days in the capital city.

Like they had all season, the Jaguars played from behind in the final two matches - saving two match points in the semifinals and falling behind one set to none in the title match.

But with a no regrets, leave-it-all-out-on-the-court attitude, Howells-Dodge never waivered in season that may have included more than a few nail biters along the way but that also finished with the best feeling possible.

"Last year was just a shellshock for them. Half of them had never actually been ever down in that kind of setting and to go down and play a team that is only eight miles from you, that gets in their heads a little bit," coach Taryn Janke said. "I think it was just coming in and saying, 'no regrets to anything, leave it all out on the floor, play your best because you don't know when we're going to be done.'

Janke said she began to get the sense of the group's championship potential when it attended the Kearney Top 10 summer tournament and, despite moving down to D-1 for the fall, participated in the C-2 portion of the event. On the second day, the Jags played seven matches, dropped just three sets and earned runner-up.

"We did some awesome things. We tried a bunch of different rotations. It was kind of that feeling there saying, 'we can actually do this,'" Janke said. "As we kept going throughout the season, that was just glued into them that they are very capable of doing anything they want."

Howells-Dodge posted a 31-3 record on its run to a championship win over Fremont Bergan. All three losses came to the hands of Class C-2's top three seeds at state. Janke said the players answered the call and improved the areas that needed the attention. Everything seemed to mesh at the exact right time.

"You ask them things that they needed to work on and they improved throughout. Every time you asked them to do something, they just kept doing it," Janke said. "... We said during the state tournament that we wanted to put everything together. To end our season that way, going all the way throughout, that was pretty awesome."

As revealing as the summer camp was, just as meaningful was a conversation with senior setter and Texas Tech recruit Ellie Baumert. Baumert will play that position for the Red Raiders, but her performance during a game in training called "lone survivor" opened up an opportunity to run the 6-2.

The rules of the game are simple - hit the ball at the other players until only one is left. Baumert seemed to win every time.

When Janke presented the idea of training part time as an attacker, Baumert took her up on the offer. With a team-first focus, Baumert was willing to try anything that could mean more winning. By the end of the season, she was second on the team with 343 kills.

She also led the team in service aces (68), total blocks (85) and digs (279). As a setter, she recorded 487 assists, second-most behind Blair Fiala.

"She was hitting the ball tremendously," Janke said. "We even developed her into a passer towards the end of the season because we have servers versus passers throughout the season in practice and she was one of our top passers."

Howells-Dodge will see three seniors graduate in Baumert, Brooklyn Macholan and Morgan Gall. The trio provided leadership and brought high expectations to a successful conclusion - the first title for the program since the two combined in 2012.

"We always set (a state title) as a high standard. We always want high priority things, such as making sure we're passing the best to our ability, different things like that. They know what we expect of them," Janke said. "Now with the winning, it helps set our standards a little bit higher knowing we can do these things.

"All of these kids that have been in this program now as freshmen, they know what to expect. They know what they have to do, so I think that will help our program just build up from there."

Howells-Dodge will return five of its six starters next season, but the graduations of Baumert and Macholan leave big holes to fill as the Jags look to make it two in a row with a roster that brings back younger sister Grace Baumert (384 kills), Fiala (502 assists), Natalie Pieper (214 kills, 209 digs), Carly Bayer (114 kills) and Jade Bayer (206 digs).

"I think we have a good chance (to repeat). Granted, we were a small team. We only had 13 girls. I'll be lucky if we have 13 girls next year. We're going to be small again," Janke said. "I believe that we can make it down there again. It's just going to take a lot of work, lot of training this summer."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

