Jaguars volleyball wins three of first four, Patriots split matches in Grand Island

Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh volleyball opened their season last weekend. The D-2 second-ranked Jaguars, after winning the Class D-1 state title, opened play Thursday against the reigning C-2 state champions Oakland-Craig.

The match went the distance, but the Knights prevailed on their home court. On Saturday, Howells-Dodge swept all three matches of the Randolph quad.

Class C-2 No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh competed in Saturday's Bill Marshall Classic at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. Both matches went the distance with the Patriots falling to Class C-1 No. 4 Aurora and defeating Class C-1 Milford.

Aurora def. Clarkson/Leigh 18-25, 27-25, 19-25: Chloe Hanel paced the Patriots offense with 15 kills as sophomore Izzy Hollatz recorded 29 of the team's 30 assists.

Each team recorded 41 digs and the Huskies served two more aces and killed four more shots. Aurora's hitting percentage was .311 while Clarkson/Leigh's was .215.

Kammy Held served a third of the Patriots' aces with Hanel and Cadence Indra recorded two each. Korbee Wendt stuffed three shots at the net with Gracie Eisenmann blocking two shots.

Hanel dug 10 shots to lead the team. Eisenmann ended with eight and Held finished with seven.

Clarkson/Leigh def. Milford 25-17, 19-25, 25-19: Hollatz's 30 assists and Hanel's 19 kills led Clarkson/Leigh to its first win of the season.

The junior outside hitter finished with a hitting percentage of .447. Eisenmann served four aces, blocked two shots and dug a team-best dozen shots. Hanel, defensively, stuffed three shots and dug 10.

Tanyn Larson and Wendt contributed in the attack with six kills each.

Howells-Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle 25-15, 25-16: Grace Baumert's 14 kills led the offensive surge for Howells-Dodge. The senior featured a hitting percentage of .500. Natalie Pieper produced six kills.

Baumert recorded seven digs and four blocks. Pieper and Jade Bayer also dug seven shots alongside Baumert with Blair Fiala assisting 23 shots for the Jaguars.

Howells-Dodge def. Randolph 25-18, 25-18: The Jaguars edged Randolph in almost every major category in the straight-set win.

Baumert recorded a dozen of the team's 23 kills. Pieper served four aces with Carly Bayer tallying two. Defensively, Howells-Dodge out-blocked the Cardinals 6-3 and out-dug them 24-13.

Pieper dug seven shots and Carly posted five. Fiala ended the match with 16 assists, four digs and two blocks.

Howells-Dodge def. Winside 25-12, 25-14: Baumert's 10 kills and Fiala's 18 assists led to a comfortable win for Howells-Dodge.

Taylor Steffensmeier served a team-high three aces and Ava Noyd blocked three shots. Pieper ended the match with six kills, two aces, one block and six digs.

Oakland-Craig def. Howells-Dodge 25-22, 12-25, 19-25, 25-23, 10-15: In the first game of the season, the Jaguars went up against conference rival and C-2 No. 2 Oakland-Craig.

Howells-Dodge claimed the first set, lost the next two and won the fourth to force a decisive fifth set. The Knights squeaked out the win 15-10 in the final set.

Baumert posted 18 kills and Carly recorded 13. Oakland-Craig finished with 50 kills compared to the Jaguars' 43 kills. Fiala recorded 38 assists.

The big difference in the game was the Knights served 14 aces while the Jags ended the night with just three.

Four Jaguars posted double-figure digs with Fiala (14) leading the team. Carly, Pieper and Baumert dug 11 shots each.