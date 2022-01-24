Jaguars win four gold medals, Patriots' Vance earns silver

Howells-Dodge competed in Friday's Madison Invite and Saturday's Oakland-Craig Invite. The Jaguars left the weekend with a combined four medals.

Jestin Bayer was a double 182-pound gold medalist. In Madison, he recorded three wins, pinning twice before a 7-2 decision over Twin River's Jed Jones.

Bayer went 3-0 Saturday at Oakland-Craig. He recorded three pins and remains undefeated at 37-0.

Levi Belina was a gold medalist in Madison. After wins by fall and major decision, Belina faced Pleasanton's Chase Pawloski in the 170-pound gold medal match. It went into sudden death tied 1-1 as each wrestler recorded an escape. With one second remaining in overtime, Belina took down Pawloski to win 3-1 by sudden victory.

On Saturday, Belina settled for silver after an 11-2 major decision loss to Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha. Belina is now 36-2.

Dylan Brichacek finished in first at Oakland-Craig in the 120-pound tournament. He recorded three wins by fall. In the final, he defeated Oakland-Craig's Ben Loftis by a 10-6 decision.

Loftis entered the third period with a 4-3 lead, but Brichacek recorded seven points in the final period.

He recorded two escapes, one takedown and one three-point nearfall in the final frame to leave with the gold medal.

Howells-Dodge finished fifth in the Madison Invite with 111 points. Lakeview was the winner with 242.5 points. The Jaguars placed second at the Oakland-Craig Invite with 149 points. O'Neill won the tournament with 193 points.

"It was nice to have all eight get medals on Saturday and earn a runner-up finish against some strong competition," Jaguars head coach Brian Jones said. "We needed the consecutive days of competition to see where we are at in both our mental and physical conditioning as well as prepare for the postseason."

Clarkson/Leigh, following a home double dual, wrestled at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite. Cooper Vance left with a silver medal, and Morgan Bunner brought home a bronze.

Vance recorded two pins, one in 53 seconds and the other in slightly more than a minute, to reach the 285-pound title match. In the final, he was pinned at 3:54 by Pleasanton's JySeann Pugh. Vance improved to 14-5.

After a loss in the semifinals, Bunner defeated North Central's Jaxon Cozad by fall at 3:21 to reach the third-place match. He defeated Elkhorn Valley's Waylon Warneke by an 8-7 decision. Bunner scored six points in the second period on a takedown, reversal and two-point nearfall. He entered the third behind 7-6. With 1:06 remaining, Bunner scored a reversal to take an 8-7 lead and secure the victory.

Clarkson/Leigh finished the tournament in eighth with 116 points. Crofton/Bloomfield won the invite with 236 points.

Clarkson/Leigh 36, Hartington Cedar Catholic 30: The Patriots won the first match of its home double dual and had wins by James Grotelueschen, Jaden Stoklasa and Jacob Koehn with pins at 3:25, 2:51 and 2:17, respectively, to deliver the victory. Clarkson/Leigh won three matches by forfeit.

West Point GACC 48, Clarkson/Leigh 25: In the second dual of the night, the Patriots won four matches as Grotelueschen and Stoklasa secured their second win of the night. Groteluschen won by sudden victory 7-6 and Stoklasa pinned Bo Oligmueller at 1:04.

Jackson Koehn and Bunner also recorded wins. Koehn pinned Cale Schwer at 3:19 and Bunner defeated Ben Oligmueller by a 15-3 major decision.

Clarkson/Leigh concluded its dual season at 2-6.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.