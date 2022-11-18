Jason Wehner ushers in new season for Schuyler girls basketball

Jason Wehner takes over as the new head coach for Schuyler girls basketball. For Wehner’s first year, he aims to turn around the program.

The Warriors are seeking their first multi-win season since 2018-19 when they won four games. Schuyler’s posted one win in each of the last two seasons.

“I’m excited to get started,” Wehner said. “It’s exciting to have a program that you can kind of call your own and model it how you want it to go. The girls have worked really hard, so I’m excited to see where we can end up.”

Wehner said he’s followed the team closely over the last few years. He leads an experienced squad after the Warriors graduated just two seniors.

“We have a great mix of some senior leadership. I’ve got three, four seniors that have really led by example. Very good basketball players,” Wehner said. “They do things the right way. They’re all good girls, get good grades, great in the community. I have some talented underclassmen who are super athletic.

“They have probably played more basketball than anybody else in our school. They played some youth basketball, all through junior high, played on some club teams here in Schuyler, so they’re experienced. You can kind of tell they’re a little bit further in their advancement skill wise, so I’m excited about that. We have a good mix of old and young with the older leaders and the younger talent. I think it’s going to be a good mix.”

KT Tzunux returns for her senior season as the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and defender. The Schuyler guard averaged 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game last year.

“Having her (Tzunux) coming back, with that leadership ... you can just tell the girls ... this summer, we played in a little bit of summer league,” Wehner said. “When things broke down, you can tell the girls looked for KT. KT’s not scared to take the ball in the paint or shoot that three-point shot. She’s ready for the challenge.”

Schuyler is looking to boost its offensive production after averaging 12.6 points per game last season. Senior Niurka Castro averaged 2.1 points per game and sophomores Allison and Addison Vavricek recorded 1.7 and 1.3 points per game, respectively.

“Last year, we didn’t score enough. We need to find some scoring around KT. I think there were six or seven games where we didn’t score more than 10 points,” Wehner said. “We’re not going to win any games doing that, so we really need to focus on being shot ready, finding some spots on offense and being aggressive. That’s one of the big things we worked on this summer was when you get the ball, you need to look to score first.

“We’re not looking to pass. You need to look to going to the basket. If you’re open, you need to shoot it because an open shot is better than a turnover. Everybody’s got the green light for us. If you’re open, I want you to shoot it. I want everybody going to the basket. We just got to try to find some points.”

Wehner’s main objective is to increase the offensive scoring average while bringing down the defensive scoring average allowed. Last year, opponents scored 50.4 points per game against Schuyler last season.

“Defensively, we got to rebound and we got to move our feet. Last year, in the film I’ve watched of the games, we got in foul trouble so much and teams we’re in the one-and-one by the end of the first quarter,” Wehner said. “We’ve really been working not playing defense with our hands as much, moving our feet, understanding where you are on the court, not getting out of position. We’ve been working on help-side defense.”

Wehner said he wants the team to play hard and push the pace to try to get some easy buckets.

“I would say we’re probably an above average athletic team. We’re going to be deep,” he said. “The things I’ve seen this summer, I feel comfortable with a number of girls on the floor at the same time, a number of different girls having the ball in their hands and a number of girls shooting the ball. I think we’re going to be deep and we’re going to try take advantage of that.”

Schuyler opens the season on Dec. 1 against Madison as it plays six games in the first 16 days of the season. The goals set for the Warriors, Wehner said, is to see incremental progress with each game played.

“I believe they keep scoring for a reason. Wins and losses are the ultimate goal. We’re going to go into games and my goal is to win. I’m going to be disappointed if we don’t win, regardless of our past record and things,” Wehner said. “From the things I’ve seen this summer and the things I’ve seen even from this first few days of practice, I don’t think there’s any reason we can’t win games. Now whether we display that on the court, we’ll see, but I’ve seen things and I’m like that can win you games.”