Johnson 12th at York

Carly Johnson continued her sizzling play on the golf course for the Schuyler Central girls golf team, medaling for the second tournament in a row. This time she placed 12th at the York Invitational Sept. 3, carding an 18-hole total of 106. The cutoff for medaling was a score of 107.

The golfers had to contend with cool temperatures and strong winds in the morning during the opening holes of the event, but it warmed up in the afternoon and the wind subsided to only a slight breeze. The change in the weather allowed the players to settle in and improve their play.

According to Schuyler Central golf coach Shanda Hall the weather affected her athletes in the early going.

“The weather was a factor,” Hall said. “The wind made an already tough course even more difficult. Carly and Esmerelda (Sacarias) were able to focus and gain confidence after the first four or five holes. The course certainly tested the mental fortitude of our athletes.”

Sacarias finished in 34th place with a score of 121 followed by Jazmine Martinez in 45th with a score of 130, Janel Lopez in 53rd with a score of 144 and Marianna Castillo in 55th place with a score of 166.