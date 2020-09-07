Johnson 12th at York

Carly Johnson continued her sizzling play on the golf course for the Schuyler Central girls golf team, medaling for the second tournament in a row. This time she placed 12th at the York Invitational Sept. 3, carding an 18-hole total of 106. The cutoff for medaling was a score of 107.
The golfers had to contend with cool temperatures and strong winds in the morning during the opening holes of the event, but it warmed up in the afternoon and the wind subsided to only a slight breeze. The change in the weather allowed the players to settle in and improve their play.
According to Schuyler Central golf coach Shanda Hall the weather affected her athletes in the early going.
“The weather was a factor,” Hall said. “The wind made an already tough course even more difficult. Carly and Esmerelda (Sacarias) were able to focus and gain confidence after the first four or five holes. The course certainly tested the mental fortitude of our athletes.”
Sacarias finished in 34th place with a score of 121 followed by Jazmine Martinez in 45th with a score of 130, Janel Lopez in 53rd with a score of 144 and Marianna Castillo in 55th place with a score of 166.
“I am pleased overall with the ladies’ efforts today,” Hall said.
York standout Riley Stuhr was the tournament champion with a score of 88. Annica Harm of Gothenburg took second place honors with a score of 93 and Lexington’s Zoey Salem earned the tie breaker with Anna Stultz from Papillion-La Vista with a score of 96.
In the team race, Central Conference member York was the invitational champion with a score of 396. Grand Island Northwest took a distant second place, 43 shots behind the champions with a score of 439. Seward was one shot back in third place with 440 points. Schuyler finished in eleventh place with a total score of 501.
Hall’s troops will next be competing in the Columbus Lakeview Invitational this Thursday at the Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
