Johnson medals at Seward

The Schuyler Central High School Ladies golf team opened their 2020 season at the Seward Invitational this past Friday and showed major improvements in their individual and team scores over a year ago at the same event.
Senior Carly Johnson completed the 18-hole course with a 48 on both the front and back nine for a total score of 96 which earned her a 14th place medal. Johnson's score was 33 shots better than the 129 that she carded at the 2019 invite.
Esmerelda Sacarias also had an outstanding day as she ended play in 21st with a score of 101 after shooting a 52 on the front nine and a 49 on the back nine. Sacarias’ score was 34 shots better then her 135 carded a year ago.
Schuyler Central golf coach Shanda Hall was pleased with the performances turned in by all her varsity golfers in their first event of the season.
“Based on the improved scores from the varsity girls, it is obvious that they are off to a great start this year,” Hall said. “It will be exciting to see where they go from here.”
Scores recorded by the other three varsity golfers were Natalia Ruiz with a 116 in 41st place, Janet Lopez with a 124 in 47th place and Jazmine Martinez with a 128 good for 48th place in the individual standings.
The team champion was Elkhorn South with top medalist honors going to Brynn Bohlen who fired an 84. Finishing in second place was Lauren Kohl from Elkhorn South with an 85 while Riley Stuhr of York captured third place with an 86. Rounding out the top five were Avery Hermesch from Grand Island Northwest with an 89 and Michaela Gommermann from Elkhorn South with a 90.
The Schuyler team will be competing in the York Invitational this Thursday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!