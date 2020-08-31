Johnson medals at Seward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Schuyler Central High School Ladies golf team opened their 2020 season at the Seward Invitational this past Friday and showed major improvements in their individual and team scores over a year ago at the same event.

Senior Carly Johnson completed the 18-hole course with a 48 on both the front and back nine for a total score of 96 which earned her a 14th place medal. Johnson's score was 33 shots better than the 129 that she carded at the 2019 invite.

Esmerelda Sacarias also had an outstanding day as she ended play in 21st with a score of 101 after shooting a 52 on the front nine and a 49 on the back nine. Sacarias’ score was 34 shots better then her 135 carded a year ago.

Schuyler Central golf coach Shanda Hall was pleased with the performances turned in by all her varsity golfers in their first event of the season.

“Based on the improved scores from the varsity girls, it is obvious that they are off to a great start this year,” Hall said. “It will be exciting to see where they go from here.”