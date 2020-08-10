Karnatz cards first-ever hole-in-one

Return to homepage ×
Sandy Karnatz enjoyed perhaps the most rewarding shot in golf on Aug. 5 at the Schuyler Golf Club. Karnatz aced No. 3 during women's league play. The hole-in-one is the first Karnatz has ever recorded during her time as a golfer.
There to witness it were fellow league players Patty Bosh, Stacie Johnson and Lora Johnson.
