Karnatz cards first-ever hole-in-one
Karnatz cards first-ever hole-in-one

Sandy Karnatz

Sandy Karnatz retrieves her ball from the cup at No. 3 on the Schuyler Golf Club Aug. 5. Karnatz shot an ace at the hole during women's league play - the first-ever in her career.

 Nate Tenopir

Sandy Karnatz enjoyed perhaps the most rewarding shot in golf on Aug. 5 at the Schuyler Golf Club. Karnatz aced No. 3 during women's league play. The hole-in-one is the first Karnatz has ever recorded during her time as a golfer.

There to witness it were fellow league players Patty Bosh, Stacie Johnson and Lora Johnson.

