Kasik steps away believing the best is ahead

As head wrestling coach, Jim Kasik has seen a generation of success at Schuyler Central High School.
His 21 years in charge of the program produced the most state qualifiers, medalists and champions the Warriors had ever seen.
However, in his time as athletic director and member of the faculty, he's also seen years and years of losing. The football program went nearly five full seasons without a win. Several girls teams haven't won more than three or four games in any season the last decade. A long list of coaches have come and gone in that time, many only staying for a year or two.
It's not a situation most athletic directors would find positives in but that's exactly how Kaskik felt last week as he stepped away from teaching and coaching at Schuyler.
As a wrestling coach he leaves behind a program that is on solid footing. Since he hung up his whistle seven years ago, only wrestling and boys soccer have enjoyed any kind of consistency.
Everywhere else there are issues. But having done it on the mat, Kasik remains faithful to the idea that it can happen elsewhere as well. For Schuyler to provide its student body with the best environment possible, Kasik said winning, and not just playing, has to be part of the promise.
"There comes a point where we cannot be an intramural-type athletic department. We have to be able to compete because that's a life lesson," he said. "Our kids are all going to go out and compete for jobs and compete in the real world; activities and athletics are an extension of that. It's not enough just to compete."
Kasik understands the impact success earned by hard work can have on a teenager. He experienced it himself while wrestling for legendary Schuyler coach Roger Barry and saw many of the same elements when he took over not long after.
Kasik had no wrestling background when he stepped on the mat for his first practice with the Warriors. He was mostly getting manhandled every day in training while never quite understanding how he was improving. But Barry saw it, and he encouraged Kasik to remain on the team with the promise success would come.
It eventually did. Kasik steadily grew into a team contributor and qualified for state as a senior. He can't imagine just how different his life would be had he not heeded Barry's advice.
That high school career gave him the opportunity to wrestle at UNK for a season then eventually help out on the staff as a grad assistant for a semester. When he earned his degree, Schuyler was the first place to offer him a job. He accepted, took over as head wrestling coaching in 1992, assisted on the football staff and split duties as the AD in his first stint from 2000-2005.
When the administration was looking for a full-time AD without teaching and coaching commitments, he stepped away so he could remain the wrestling coach and lead his own boys who were just starting to become varsity age.
He gave way to current head coach Jeremy Hlavac in 2014 and regained the AD role again in 2016.
As wrestling coach, his teams had 155 dual wins, 40% of the school's state qualifiers, nearly half of all the state medalists, four of the 11 state champions and six of the 12 Warrior teams that were among the top 10 at the state tournament.
The reassurance he had from Barry all those years ago was something he often used with his own wrestlers. In the classroom, Kasik helped to develop the Industrial Arts side of academics and a Building Trades program that teaches students how to build a house. As an athletic director, though he wasn't the driving force for the project, Kasik helped lead Schuyler into a new era with new facilities. Also as AD, he set up a mentorship program among the school's coaches.
“I think your legacy is something you cannot orchestrate. It’s what people say about you after you leave, and it’s a reflection of what you did," he said. "Hopefully people will say that I was honest and treated them the way they wanted to be treated, pushed them to be better and worked with them to make this institution a better place.”
Kasik's official final day was June 30. He's looking for something else part time while also dedicating more energy to running and growing his taxidermy business.
Some of his final duties included hiring coaches for vacancies in football, volleyball, girls basketball, boys basketball and girls track. That hasn't been uncommon lately in Schuyler where lack of success has beaten some coaches into submission.
And while demographic shifts tend to provide an easy answer as to why most of the teams at Schuyler can't get it together, Kasik sees that as an excuse. He should know, he was in charge of the wrestling program in the midst of a shift that has now become the norm among the student body.
He found success with two factors: hard work and belief.
“I don’t know which needs to come first. I think the hard work probably has to come first," Kasik said. "There are pockets where our kids are doing that and our coaches are doing that, and I really think it’s going to take a group of kids that are no longer satisfied with where we’re at to put in the extra work and demand that of their teammates and not settle for anything less than success.
"While it’s easy to say that, it takes a lot to get to that point. I’m confident that will happen. I do think our facilities help that. I’m very pleased with the head coaching staff we’re going to have here next year. While some of those coaches are new, young and haven’t coached in their sport much, I think they have a belief that with hard work they’re going to be better. Once it starts rolling in the right direction I think it can change pretty quickly. But it’s going to take a lot of work to get to that point."
Kasik interviewed coaches and helped make the decisions on hiring with longevity and attitude in mind. For it to work long term, he realizes the coaches have to be long term as well. Winning tomorrow likely isn't possible, so how does one know if he's got the right person for the situation?
For Kasik there's been an easy answer to that question. It's an approach he tried to live by in his three-plus decades and one he hopes to leave behind for those that follow.
“I think for any head coach, you take that first job and you think you’ve got all the answers and you find out you weren’t prepared, and you only knew a fraction of what you thought you knew," he said. "If you take it with that approach, and learn something new every day, and get better every day, it keeps you humble but also makes you grow and makes you better.
"Teaching and coaching and education has been a great career for me. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. There were very few days I did not look forward to coming to work and trying to help teachers and kids get better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.