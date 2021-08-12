Keairnes aims to instill culture of positivity, self-confidence at Schuyler

Keairnes said the incoming juniors and sophomores have stepped into leadership roles this summer.

"With graduating eight seniors, you expect to see maybe a drop off of leadership or some shyness, but really, we've got girls stepping up to the plate and saying, 'Hey, we really need to work hard. We need to do this and we're going to do great things,' which is amazing to see," he said. "We've got a really good junior class of leaders on our hands."

While Keairnes isn't necessarily setting a win-loss goal total in year one, his goal for this season is to continue to grow the culture of positivity and self-confidence. He said as long as that continues, the wins will come.

"I'm not sure what our record will be, but I expect it to be a lot better than it's been in the past," Keairnes said. "I know where that's going to stem from because I've seen the work that these girls are willing to put in; all the sacrifices and things that they are willing to do to improve and to be good volleyball players."

Keairnes, in the long term, wants to build a culture in which the players expect to do well and confirm that with performance.

"We're practicing getting good at feeling good so that we play good and perform good," he said. "I know that may sound a little cheesy, but I truly believe that if we can build the self-confidence and the team unity, create a culture where the girls want to play together and are willing to work hard, then it's going to be great. We're well on our way to creating that this summer already."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

