Keairnes aims to instill culture of positivity, self-confidence at Schuyler

Drey Keairnes is entering his eighth year teaching at Schuyler Central High School. Born in Denison, Iowa, Keairnes wrestled and graduated at Midland University.
Schuyler was his first teaching job and he fell in love with the town and community.
Over the past seven years, Keairnes has coached football and wrestling, but the desire of being a head coach never waned.
This summer he was granted an opportunity to lead a program of his own when he was hired to take charge of the volleyball program.
He saw the group of players as one that is willing to work hard and put in the time to be successful.
"They have passion and heart to just get it done. When that job came open, I was like, 'Yes. This is the program that I see myself leading,'" Keairnes said. "When the girls came to our first meeting after I got the job, I looked at them and I said, 'Hey. We're going to work hard and we're going to do great things.'"
Keairnes said the players were inspired, not by him, but because they already had a similar vision and were ready to put in the time necessary.
"We had a really great summer season. We had a lot of girls that showed up, ready to work. The girls hit the weights harder than I ever seen them hit the weights before," he said. "Really, the excitement and the passion that they brought to all of our summer workouts that has been incredible. I've been really impressed with their work ethic, with their passion and with their willingness to try whatever I asked them to."
Keairnes is hoping to revive the volleyball program that went 3-19 last year. In the last 14 seasons, Schuyler has posted just two seasons with double-digit wins. It went 13-16 in 2007 and 10-21 in 2013. Schuyler's last appearance at state was in 1996.
The main objective this summer for Keairnes isn't the volleyball, but improving the culture of the program.
"They have a lot of skills and they have a lot of heart and drive to do well, but what I've been working on is just trying to build a culture of positivity and self-confidence in them because they are a bunch of girls capable of doing really great things, and they just really need to believe that," he said. "After this summer, a lot of them, I think, are feeling dangerous, which is awesome. That's been my biggest push, to just build self-confidence and team unity where we're all positive all the time. We're ready to rock, and they're really starting to buy in to that, which is amazing for me to watch."
Keairnes is taking over a young team following the graduation of eight seniors. The Warriors lost 56.6% of kills, 72% of aces, 61.3% of blocks and 44.4% of digs.
Incoming junior Natalie Yrkoski is expected to be a key contributor this season. She finished last years second on the team with 50 kills and was tied for first with 14 blocks. Piper Lefdal and Jenny Velora, also incoming juniors, both return as well after they finished 1-2 in digs with 219 combined.
Keairnes said the incoming juniors and sophomores have stepped into leadership roles this summer.
"With graduating eight seniors, you expect to see maybe a drop off of leadership or some shyness, but really, we've got girls stepping up to the plate and saying, 'Hey, we really need to work hard. We need to do this and we're going to do great things,' which is amazing to see," he said. "We've got a really good junior class of leaders on our hands."
While Keairnes isn't necessarily setting a win-loss goal total in year one, his goal for this season is to continue to grow the culture of positivity and self-confidence. He said as long as that continues, the wins will come.
"I'm not sure what our record will be, but I expect it to be a lot better than it's been in the past," Keairnes said. "I know where that's going to stem from because I've seen the work that these girls are willing to put in; all the sacrifices and things that they are willing to do to improve and to be good volleyball players."
Keairnes, in the long term, wants to build a culture in which the players expect to do well and confirm that with performance.
"We're practicing getting good at feeling good so that we play good and perform good," he said. "I know that may sound a little cheesy, but I truly believe that if we can build the self-confidence and the team unity, create a culture where the girls want to play together and are willing to work hard, then it's going to be great. We're well on our way to creating that this summer already."
