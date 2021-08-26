Keairnes, Warriors seek volleyball turnaround

Schuyler volleyball features a large roster of 42 athletes, new head coach Drew Keairnes and new enthusiasm to turn the program into a winner.
Keairnes has inspired a newfound excitement to the team in early practices and sees potential in his team this season. He will be assisted by Stephanie Pearson and Kalli Feddersen.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead this team,” Keairnes said. “The girls are driven and full of heart. The biggest goal for me this season is to create a team culture built on self-confidence and positivity. We have very talented players on our team, and when that is paired with self-confidence and pride, things will be moving in the right direction. I am looking forward to a very successful and fun season.”
Changing the culture of the program will not be an easy one. The Warriors have only had two seasons with double digit wins since 2007 when the team went 13-16. Keairnes' enthusiasm and leadership signal new days may be ahead.
He noted that the team’s mental toughness has been evident in early practices this preseason. Mindset will be the key to a successful season for the Warriors after recent teams have struggled with making untimely mistakes at critical junctures. If the Warriors can stay focused throughout entire matches, they could reach that elusive .500 mark and beyond.
One of the difficult things that can come with a new coaching staff is how soon the team members trust their coaches and vice versa.
“I feel like the team has really started to trust each other and trust me,” Keairnes said. “I also know I can trust them. We are in this together and know what has to be done to earn success. That is exactly what we are doing now.”
The Warriors return four letter winners from the 2020 squad. They include juniors Piper Lefdal, Jenny Valora, and Natalie Yrkoski and sophomore Aylin Portillo. Another leader on the squad is senior Emma Jedlicka.
The 2021 roster includes seniors Jedlicka and Vanessa Uriostegul; juniors are Lefdal, Valora, Yrkoski, Brenda Gallegos, Eliza Bailey, Emelyn Lara, Emily Daviu, Erika Quezada, Katherine Novacek, Katherine Tzunux, Marylin Nava, Shirley Trejo, Suset Landeverde, Laura Romero, Litzy Avila and Angela Arroyo; sophomores Yoanna Gonzalez, Andrea Azcounaga, Aylin Portillo, Kimberly Morales, Leslie Portillo, Karla Rodriguez, Karen Alvaredo, Maddy Pineda, Emily Garcia and Analy Arcciva; and freshmen Gissell Fuentes, Abby Reyna, Addison Vavricek, Allison Vavricek, Marisol Palma, Bela Jedlicka, Alyza Arroyo, Maria Genchi, Aylin Angel, Andrea Adame, Aliyah Manzano, Yamilet Ortiz and Courtney Briones.
“We have a lot of other great leaders on the teams,” Keairnes said. “All of the ladies have embraced the pride and accountability needed to be successful.”
Keairnes summed up his goals for his team this season by saying: “We need to build self-confidence and create a culture of positivity and success for our athletes. We need to get good at feeling successful so that we will be successful in all aspects of life, both on and off the court.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.