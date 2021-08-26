Keairnes, Warriors seek volleyball turnaround

Schuyler volleyball features a large roster of 42 athletes, new head coach Drew Keairnes and new enthusiasm to turn the program into a winner.

Keairnes has inspired a newfound excitement to the team in early practices and sees potential in his team this season. He will be assisted by Stephanie Pearson and Kalli Feddersen.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead this team,” Keairnes said. “The girls are driven and full of heart. The biggest goal for me this season is to create a team culture built on self-confidence and positivity. We have very talented players on our team, and when that is paired with self-confidence and pride, things will be moving in the right direction. I am looking forward to a very successful and fun season.”

Changing the culture of the program will not be an easy one. The Warriors have only had two seasons with double digit wins since 2007 when the team went 13-16. Keairnes' enthusiasm and leadership signal new days may be ahead.