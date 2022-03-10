Kegler's Korner: The madness begins

The high school state basketball tournaments for both the boys and the girls began this week and conclude Saturday.

The action will be fast and furious and will feature some truly talented athletes.

So, who will win the 2022 state titles?

In the boy’s brackets I see Bellevue West over Millard South in Class A, Roncalli Catholic upsetting Omaha Skutt Catholic in Class B, Auburn over Ashland-Greenwood in Class C-1, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family over Freeman in Class C-2, St. Patrick’s over Dundy County-Stratton in Class D-1 and St. Mary’s over Falls City Sacred Heart for the Class D-2 championship.

In the girl’s brackets I pick Millard South over Lincoln High in Class A, Omaha Skutt Catholic over Elkhorn North in Class B, North Bend Central over Lincoln Lutheran in Class C-1, Hastings St. Cecilia over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in Class C-2, Archbishop Bergan over Shelton in Class D-1 and Humphrey St. Francis over Falls City Sacred Heart in Class D-2.

This will be the first year that the boys and girls tournaments will be held during the same week due to Nebraska and Pinnacle Bank Arena hosting the Big Ten tournament this past weekend.

Teams that win Monday and Tuesday are back for the semifinals on Wednesday and Thursday. Third-place games in C-1 through D-2 take place Thursday and Friday. Championships will be handed out Friday and Saturday.

Lincoln will certainly be abuzz this week with fans heading to the Star City from all across the state to cheer their favorite teams to victory.

One of the most asked questions in Nebraska this spring will be, “How do you think the Huskers will do?” in reference to the Nebraska football team. Most of the answers will resemble the comment, “I don’t have any idea.”

Yes, we are in “one of those” offseasons. New coaches, new quarterbacks, new transfers, many new players on the defensive side of the ball, etc. After a tumultuous 2021 season that saw the Huskers pick up only three wins while amassing nine losses, the Huskers are in a must-win situation once again.

If Nebraska goes 6-6 and makes it to a bowl game that might be enough to save Scott Frost his heading coaching job, but with a user-friendly schedule compared to last year and some coaches that can make huge changes before the 2022 season kicks off, the Huskers might even need a couple of wins more than the number mentioned above.

It certainly should be a very interesting spring and summer before the Huskers kick off the season with a game against Northwestern in Ireland.

