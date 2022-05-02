Kellen Fiala, Jaguars win St. Francis Invite

Howells-Dodge won its first golf tournament of the season at Thursday's Humphrey Saint Francis Invite. The Jaguars shot 341 as a team, winning by 14 strokes over the Flyers.

All five Jaguars placed in the top 14 with Kellen Fiala winning the tournament with a 79. He shot the lowest front-nine score of 38. On the back nine, Fiala tallied a 41.

Cole Grovijohn won bronze with an 86 as he shot a 43 on the front and back. Brittin Sindelar was fifth on a round of 87. Gavin Nelson's 89 and Brady Lund's 92 were good for ninth and 14th place, respectively.

Clarkson/Leigh placed fifth with a team score of 390. Jase Indra was 12th overall with a 92 and Ryan Brichacek shot a 93, just missing a medal. Dexter Indra shot a 102, Max Muhle tallied 103 and Christian Hamernik ended with a 109.

Earlier in the week, the Patriots competed against Madison in a dual on April 26. Brichacek and Jase Indra each shot a 44 to lead the team. Dexter Indra posted a 47 and three Patriots, Hamernik, James Grotelueschen and Muhle each ended the round with a 48.

