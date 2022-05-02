 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kellen Fiala, Jaguars win St. Francis Invite

Howells-Dodge Jaguars

Howells-Dodge won its first golf tournament of the season at Thursday's Humphrey Saint Francis Invite. The Jaguars shot 341 as a team, winning by 14 strokes over the Flyers.

All five Jaguars placed in the top 14 with Kellen Fiala winning the tournament with a 79. He shot the lowest front-nine score of 38. On the back nine, Fiala tallied a 41.

Cole Grovijohn won bronze with an 86 as he shot a 43 on the front and back. Brittin Sindelar was fifth on a round of 87. Gavin Nelson's 89 and Brady Lund's 92 were good for ninth and 14th place, respectively.

Clarkson/Leigh placed fifth with a team score of 390. Jase Indra was 12th overall with a 92 and Ryan Brichacek shot a 93, just missing a medal. Dexter Indra shot a 102, Max Muhle tallied 103 and Christian Hamernik ended with a 109.

Earlier in the week, the Patriots competed against Madison in a dual on April 26. Brichacek and Jase Indra each shot a 44 to lead the team. Dexter Indra posted a 47 and three Patriots, Hamernik, James Grotelueschen and Muhle each ended the round with a 48.

HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS INVITE (CLARKSON/LEIGH AND HOWELLS-DODGE)

HUMPHREY -- 

Humphrey St. Francis Invitational

Thursday at Steepleview Golf Course

Team Standings

  • 1. Howells-Dodge 341, 2. Humphrey St. Francis 355, 3. Twin River 364, 4. Cross County/Osceola 368, 5. Clarkson/Leigh 390, 6. Norfolk Catholic 403, 7. Boone Central 404, 8. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 405.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Kellen Fiala (Howells-Dodge) 79
  • 2. Kegan Hackerott (St. Francis) 83
  • 3. Cole Grovijohn (Howells-Dodge) 86
  • 4. Jaden Kosch (St. Francis) 87
  • 5. Brittin Sindelar (Howells-Dodge) 87
  • 6. Aiden Cuba (Twin River) 87
  • 7. Hayden Allen (CCO) 87
  • 8. Gavin Nelson (Howells-Dodge) 89
  • 9. Ty Vanek (Twin River) 90
  • 10. Andrew Dubas (CCO) 91
  • 12. Jase Indra (Clarkson/Leigh) 92
  • 14. Brady Lund (Howells-Dodge) 92
  • Ryan Brichacek (Clarkson/Leigh) 93
  • Dexter Indra (Clarkson/Leigh) 102
  • Max Muhle (Clarkson/Leigh) 103
  • Christian Hamernik (Clarkson/Leigh) 109
