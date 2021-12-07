Kennedy Settje - Clarkson/Leigh Super Senior

Clarkson/Leigh's Kennedy Settje has been a part of the Patriots' basketball program since sixth grade when she became a student manager.

After she saw other student managers at work, Settje asked Patriots head coach Matt Murren if she can be one herself. He agreed.

"I just watched people do it before me and I realized I wanted to do what they were doing, so I just asked Murren if I can be a manager and that's how I got there," Settje said.

Settje managed knowing that one day she would eventually be a player for the team. That experience was beneficial.

"I think it made me closer to my friends, who I play with now, and the upperclassmen, who I student-managed for and then I played with," she said. "I think it made my bond closer with all my coaches, too. It all helped."

Even though Settje wasn't a player on the team, Murren included all the student managers in team activities. Becoming familiar with the culture early on was a big advantage.

"He pushed us even as a student manager. He always made us run with the team," Settje said. "Every time they had a running drill, and when we had fun days, we got to participate. I think he really tried to include us, and it's still like that today. It all worked out."

During her time as student manager, the upperclassmen, including her older sister, Reagan, helped her learn sets and answer any questions she had. Now, as a senior herself, Settje is looking to be the same kind of role model to the underclassmen.

"I feel it's my turn to do what others have done for me. They helped a lot, and I feel like it's my turn to give back," she said. "Any time the underclassmen had a question, I tried to answer it as best I could and explain it."

Now the roles have changed, Settje has become an even more valuable contributor. She was the team's second-leading score at 9.3 points per game last season. After the graduation of the Patriots' third, fourth and fifth-leading scorers, Settje is taking on a greater role offensively and all over the court.

"I just hope to be a good leader; allow others to look up to me," she said. "Murren told me to be more of an offensive threat this year, so I'm going to try to do that. Shoot the ball more, drive, just be more aggressive."

As a player on the volleyball and basketball teams, she's been a crucial part of a successful run. The volleyball team reached state for the second straight year, and the basketball team will look to make it back to Lincoln for the second time in three years.

"It's awesome," Settje said. "It's great that our Patriot teams are making it down to Lincoln and it's super fun to be a part of that."

- SAM FICARRO

