Kennedy Settje, Abbey Pieper win CCC All-Star Girls Basketball Game

COLUMBUS - Clarkson/Leigh's Kennedy Settje and Howells-Dodge's Abbey Pieper combined for 11 points in Thursday's Central Community College All-Star Girls Basketball Game in Columbus.

Both competed for the Silver Team in a 48-29 win. Pieper scored six points on a pair of three-pointers - one in the second quarter and one in the fourth.

"It was fun getting to play with people I usually play against," Pieper said. "I think we had good chemistry, even though we weren't really teammates this season. It was fun."

Settje finished with five points, scoring the game's second field goal. The Patriot grad also made a three in the fourth.

"It was fun," Settje said. "I didn't get to play with any of my teammates, but it was cool to play with other people and experience how other teams play."

Settje, who also competed in the CCC All-Star Volleyball game a week earlier, was influential in raising the profile of Clarkson/Leigh's girls basketball program. She contributed to the Patriots reaching the NSAA State Girls Basketball Tournament in 2020 for the first time since Leigh made it in 2005.

"We were the first Patriot team to make it, so I've seen the difference from freshman year to senior year," Settje said.

This season, the recent graduate averaged 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as Clarkson/Leigh put together an 18-7 record. Settje was the team's second-leading scorer. Over her four years, the Patriots went 79-19.

Settje said she was most proud of helping the team get to Lincoln and leaving that legacy.

"It feels good. I'm leaving it now," Settje said. "I have two sisters playing right now that are freshmen. Hopefully, they can keep it going."

Pieper was a valuable leader for Howells-Dodge. She increased her production during every season of her three-year varsity career.

As a sophomore she averaged less than a point per game. As a junior, she increased the total to 4.0 points per game, and this season, Pieper posted a career-high 7.0 points per game.

"It was a lot of fun having that connection with all those girls," Pieper said. "My senior class, I'll miss them, but things got to end. Fun memories."

Pieper said it was cool to take the court one last time and cap her high school basketball career with a victory.

"We ended with a loss in our winter season, but we won now and that's all pretty good," she said.

Pieper, who will be attending Wayne State to major in criminal justice, said she'll remember most the memories made in the locker room and the comeback wins. She also described what Howells-Dodge head coach Scott Polacek has meant to her.

"He's more than just a coach. He's a friend," Pieper said. "He's a teacher. He's everything. If you need someone, he's there."

