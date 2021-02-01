Knights hand Patriot girls first loss, elimination from EHC Tourney

Oakland-Craig overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half and stunned the Clarkson/Leigh girls 54-40 on Monday night in the first round of the East Husker Tournament.
The loss not only ends Patriot hopes for a conference title but it hands the No. 1 team in C-2 its first loss of the season after winning 16 in a row.
The Clarkson/Leigh total is also the third-lowest of the season. Of course, the first two led to wins any way. The Patriots weren't as lucky this time, up 33-24 with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter.
"Oakland-Craig then made some big plays on the perimeter and at the hoop," coach Matt Murren said. "Defensively we lacked communication necessary for us to get stops, and we must grow from that experience."
Sadie and Chaney Nelson combined for 39 of the Knights' 54 points. Sydney Guzman joined that duo in double-figures. All three are sophomores. Sadie Nelson scored 23 and hit six 3-pointers, Chaney Nelson added 16 points and Guzman 10.
Senior Kayden Schumacher led Clarkson/Leigh with 11 points while freshman Chloe Hanel had 10.
Oakland-Craig hit seven 3s on the night and went to the line 25 times, converting 15 foul shots.
The Knights led 12-8 after the first quarter before the Patriots jumped ahead 23-20 at halftime. Clarkson/Leigh scored 10 of the first 14 in the second half when Oakland-Craig began its surge and ended the quarter on a 16-0 run. The Patriots couldn't find an early offense in the fourth and were eventually forced to foul. The Knights capitalized and pulled away.
Clarkson/Leigh had defeated Oakland-Craig 39-31 in the third game of the season. The Knights eliminated the Patriots from state in their first-ever trip to Lincoln last year.
"Losing is never fun. Of course, a goal was to win the conference tourney as the year began, but we must take it as a learning moment," Murren said. "We have to get better and grow from this game and if that is the case, in the end maybe it makes us a tougher team."
Clarkson/Leigh slides into a consolation game following the loss. In another rematch, though not one either side expected, Clarkson/Leigh hosts D-2 No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Thursday. HLHF, the 4 seed, lost to BRLD on Tuesday. The other side of the bracket includes a semifinal matchup between 2 seed North Bend and 3 seed West Point-Beemer.
"The girls will come back to practice the next few days with the correct mindset and we will make sure we improve," Murren said. "We learned some things we didn't know about our team prior to the game that we need to work on, and we will get that done. It will make us a better team."
