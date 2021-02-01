Knights hand Patriot girls first loss, elimination from EHC Tourney

Oakland-Craig overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half and stunned the Clarkson/Leigh girls 54-40 on Monday night in the first round of the East Husker Tournament.

The loss not only ends Patriot hopes for a conference title but it hands the No. 1 team in C-2 its first loss of the season after winning 16 in a row.

The Clarkson/Leigh total is also the third-lowest of the season. Of course, the first two led to wins any way. The Patriots weren't as lucky this time, up 33-24 with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter.

"Oakland-Craig then made some big plays on the perimeter and at the hoop," coach Matt Murren said. "Defensively we lacked communication necessary for us to get stops, and we must grow from that experience."

Sadie and Chaney Nelson combined for 39 of the Knights' 54 points. Sydney Guzman joined that duo in double-figures. All three are sophomores. Sadie Nelson scored 23 and hit six 3-pointers, Chaney Nelson added 16 points and Guzman 10.

Senior Kayden Schumacher led Clarkson/Leigh with 11 points while freshman Chloe Hanel had 10.

Oakland-Craig hit seven 3s on the night and went to the line 25 times, converting 15 foul shots.