Knights pose big challenge for Patriots

When Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball goes to the state tournament on Thursday, it will be facing one of its toughest challenges of the season.
After pulling the upset on district final 4 seed West Point Guardian Angel Central Catholic (22-4), Clarkson/Leigh (20-5) earned itself the No. 8 seed in the state tournament.
Their reward is playing the No. 1 seed and No. 1 ranked team (Lincoln Journal Star) in C-2, Oakland-Craig (25-1).
"They’re a great team," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Matt Murren said. "They’re 25-1 for a reason. They’re relentless on defense. They get after you in the full court and half-court. They want to create pressure and turnovers.
"They love to attack offensively. (Kennedy) Benne is a heck of a player. She’s one of the top players we’ll see all year. They just play extremely hard."
Benne is averaging 21 points a game, six rebounds, and over five steals. On offense, the Knights enjoy getting out and run leading to easy layups. Oakland-Craig scores over 57 points per game and has an average margin of victory of over 23.
"We have to be able to contain them and the transition offense," Murren said. "We can’t allow layups in transition. We’re going to have to keep them off the free throw line and out of the lane. We have to force them to shoot shots from the perimeter, and offensively, we’re going to have to handle the ball and handle their pressure."
Oakland-Craig's most impressive wins were against C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central, twice, and C02 No. 6 West Point-Beemer. Its only loss was on the road at West Point-Beemer on Feb. 14 by just two points.
West Point-Beemer was down 47-39 entering the fourth quarter of that game before the comback.
"We’re just going to have to make sure we attack. We can’t allow them to dictate our offense," Murren said. "We have to make sure the way we play dictates how they guard us."
The game starts at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Lincoln North Star.
"They’re a team that has all gelled together," Murren said. "They have some sister combos that play and all gel together. They’re a really fun team to watch. It’s going to be a fun challenge for us to play them Thursday."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net