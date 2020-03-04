Knights pose big challenge for Patriots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We have to be able to contain them and the transition offense," Murren said. "We can’t allow layups in transition. We’re going to have to keep them off the free throw line and out of the lane. We have to force them to shoot shots from the perimeter, and offensively, we’re going to have to handle the ball and handle their pressure."

Oakland-Craig's most impressive wins were against C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central, twice, and C02 No. 6 West Point-Beemer. Its only loss was on the road at West Point-Beemer on Feb. 14 by just two points.

West Point-Beemer was down 47-39 entering the fourth quarter of that game before the comback.

"We’re just going to have to make sure we attack. We can’t allow them to dictate our offense," Murren said. "We have to make sure the way we play dictates how they guard us."

The game starts at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Lincoln North Star.