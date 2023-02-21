OMAHA - The Patriot wrestling season came to a close Saturday during the NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships with one Patriot claiming a podium spot.

Jacob Koehn was the lone Patriot to claim a medal as he finished in fifth place.

"Super happy for Jake (Koehn). He wrestled a great tournament, with two of them in the quarters almost making the semis," Clarkson/Leigh wrestling coach Tyler Reeves said.

Koehn (35-17) finished with three wins and two losses in his trip to Omaha and a fifth place finish.

"It feels good, I got to come back next year and work on some things, I should be ready to go," Koehn said. "Got to get some work done in the offseason. It's a great atmosphere, a great experience for me and I want to come back here."

Koehn started the meet picking up a 7-2 win in the opening round on Feb. 16, he would lose in a 2-1 decision in his second bout of the day.

On day two, Koehn won both matches to earn a spot in a medal match.

On Saturday, he would open with a 6-2 loss to Jacob Moravec of Aquinas Catholic in the 152-pound consolation semifinals.

Koehn would close out his sophomore season with a win over Mason Noel via pinfall at 4:21 in the fifth place match.

"He continues to grow and mature, there's a bright future for him being a sophomore," Reeves said.

Three other Patriots also took part with Morgan Bunner, Dylan Higby and Andrew Rivera all competing.

Bunner (37-14) opened with a 3-2 sudden victory to advance to the 113-pound quarterfinals before dropping his final two matches of his junior season in a 10-0 major decision and a 5-2 decision.

"He had a tough tournament, that was probably the worst tournament he's wrestled all year," Reeves said. "There was a lot of guys that finished on that podium he beat this year."

Higby (25-15) also won his first match in a 10-1 decision to move on to the 138-pound quarterfinals before dropping his second 11-4 on day one. On Friday, Higby won the first match 12-7 before falling in the second match of the day at 4:13 to cap off his junior season.

"We were good enough to get on the podium but we just didn't get it done," Reeves said.

Rivera (29-18) lost both matches he took part in falling in 46 seconds in the first round on Feb. 16. He then fell in 56 seconds in his only match on Friday to end his junior season.

"First time down to state, not a whole lot of wrestling experience, that's kind of how it goes," Reeves said.

All four state qualifiers will be back for the Patriots in the next wrestling season and the expectations are raised for coach Reeves.

"It'll be a bunch of juniors that will be seniors, we'll be looking at the unfinished business," Reeves said. "(We were) hoping for three medals this year and we got one, we'll be looking for four or five medals next year."